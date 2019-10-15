El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie has received rave reviews from fans and critics. Movie's star Aaron Paul and director Vince Gilligan are currently celebrating the success of this Breaking Bad movie. The duo talked about the alternative ending that was previously planned but did not make it to the final decision.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie stars Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman — the character from Breaking Bad TV show. The movie begins right after the end of Walter White and Aryan Brotherhood, and we see how Jesse Pinkman is running away from the law. The entire movie works in two parts — we see Jesse's troubled life before Walter White came and rescued him in the final episode of Breaking Bad, and how Jesse is remarkably doing everything in his power to start over.

The final scene of El Camino movie shows Jesse Pinkman going to Alaska with the help of Saul Goodman's friend Ed (Robert Forster), and starting a new life as Mr. Driscoll. Several fans weren't pleased with this ending as they wanted to see some action in the final moments. However, that was not what Vince Gilligan planned for the character in the first place.

In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, creator and director Vince Gilligan stated that in one of the early versions, there were chances that Jesse Pinkman would find himself in police custody. However, Gilligan's girlfriend Holly Rice advised him to rethink Jesse Pinkman's future as a prisoner.

"I even played with telling that story in a movie, and luckily smarter brains prevailed. The people that I love and trust, starting with my girlfriend Holly, said, 'You cannot have Jesse Pinkman get busted at the end of this thing. You cannot go that route.' And I said, 'Okay. All right, honey.'"

Apart from this, there was yet another interesting El Camino ending. In the final version of the movie, we saw how Jesse Pinkman gave Ed a letter addressed to Brock — the young son of Jesse's former girlfriend Andrea (Emily Rios), who was poisoned by Walter White. As per Aaron Paul, that letter to Brock was the very first thing that Vince Gilligan wrote when he started working on El Camino movie script.

"Originally the voiceover of that letter was how the movie ended — just driving through Alaska and you could hear what was inside of that letter.... It's heartbreaking, it's beautiful, just honest. But Vince just thought, 'You know what? Maybe it's best left unknown.' And we don't need it. He was right. But I love knowing what was in the letter," Paul noted.