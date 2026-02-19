Eight Skiers Killed and One Still Missing after Being Caught in Deadly Avalanche on California Mountain

Eight backcountry skiers were found dead, while one is still missing, after they were caught in a powerful and deadly avalanche in California, as extensive search efforts continue. The skiers were part of a 15-person group taking part in a three-day backcountry expedition led by Blackbird Mountain Guides.

The trip took them deep into the wilderness near Frog Lake, in the Sierra Nevada, not far from Lake Tahoe. The group was trapped by an avalanche on Tuesday, forcing six skiers to shelter in place for several hours as rescue crews struggled to reach them amid blizzard-like conditions. However, the six survivors found the bodies of three victims on their own.

Tragedy Near Lake Tahoe

Authorities later recovered five more bodies. As of Wednesday, one person remains unaccounted for and is presumed dead. The victims' names have not been released while families are being notified. Placer County sheriff Wayne Woo confirmed that one of those killed was the spouse of a local search-and-rescue team member.

Officials said the six survivors — comprising one guide and five clients — were found near each other, suggesting they stayed together during the ordeal. The bodies of the dead were also located near one another. Investigators have not yet determined the exact causes of death.

Authorities have since informed families that the operation has officially shifted from a rescue effort to a recovery mission, according to Shannan Moon.

The avalanche struck around 11:30 a.m. PST on Tuesday near Perry Peak in the Castle Peak area outside Truckee. Officials said one skier spotted the slide just moments before it hit and managed to shout "avalanche," but the massive wall of snow quickly overwhelmed the group.

Chris Feutrier, supervisor of the Tahoe National Forest, said the avalanche debris stretched roughly the length of a football field.

About 50 rescuers from two separate search-and-rescue teams were dispatched, approaching the mountain from both the north and south sides in a race against worsening weather.

While waiting for help, the six survivors used their gear to build a shelter and tried to stay warm in the brutal conditions. During that time, they found three members of their group who had already died, Shannan Moon said.

Race Against Time

Rescue crews traveling by snowcat and skis battled what officials described as "horrific, whiteout conditions," with heavy snowfall and gale-force winds reducing visibility to near zero. Rescuers finally reached the area around 5:30 p.m., using a snowcat to get within two miles of the survivors before carefully skiing the rest of the way to avoid triggering another avalanche, the sheriff said.

Among the survivors were four men and two women between the ages of 30 and 55. Authorities said seven women and two men are presumed dead.

Two of the skiers who were rescued after hours of searching were taken to the hospital for medical care. One has since been released, while the other remained hospitalized overnight with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Shannan Moon said authorities have now shifted their operation from a rescue mission to a recovery effort, as crews continue to contend with dangerous and unstable weather conditions.

"Extreme weather conditions is an understatement," she said. "Due to the ongoing challenges of the weather, the avalanche conditions, the effort remains ongoing, as well as our search for the remaining skier."