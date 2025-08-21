Egyptian Teen Dies After Eating Three Packets of Uncooked Instant Noodles

A 13-year-old boy in Cairo died after reportedly eating three packets of uncooked instant noodles, grabbing headlines across the nation and renewing calls for food safety oversight.

The teen, identified as Hamza, collapsed at his home in the El-Marg district of Cairo after consuming the popular Indonesian brand Indomie. Police arrived to find his body with no visible signs of trauma.

Teen Started Vomiting and Experienced Severe Abdominal Pain within 30 Minutes of Eating the Dry Noodles

According to the initial investigation conducted by Cairo's security directorate, including questioning of family members, Hamza had eaten the dry noodles shortly after returning from an evening prayer and Quran memorization class, as reported by Ynet News.

According to his father, who spoke to Egyptian daily Al-Masry Al-Youm, the boy began vomiting, sweating and experiencing severe abdominal pain within 30 minutes of eating what he called his "favorite meal."

Hamza was rushed to the hospital, where doctors suspected poisoning and instructed the family to transfer him to a toxicology center. He died en route on Saturday, August 16.

While some earlier reports claimed he died at home, the father clarified that his son died in the ambulance after resuscitation attempts failed. Medical tests found no traces of drugs or illicit substances in his system.

Owner of Shop That Sold the Noodles Arrested, Investigation Ordered into the Product

The Egyptian public prosecution has since ordered the arrest of the shop owner who sold the noodles and has launched an investigation into the product. Samples from the noodle packets have been taken for testing, and Hamza's body was sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has reignited debate over the safety of instant noodles, particularly among children. On social media, many users demanded tighter regulation of processed snack foods, citing concerns over high sodium levels and preservatives. Some called for a boycott of Indomie, while others defended the product as safe when prepared properly.

Instant noodles like Indomie are a staple among Egyptian youth, valued for their low cost and quick preparation. But nutritionists in Egypt have warned for years about potential health risks from excessive consumption, including gastrointestinal issues, allergic reactions and complications affecting the liver and kidneys.

Not the First Death Linked to Indomie Noodles

This is not the first time the brand has come under scrutiny. In December 2023, a girl in Iraq's Kirkuk province reportedly died from food poisoning after eating Indomie noodles. Local hospital sources said the child died before reaching the emergency room, though the exact cause of death was never confirmed.

In a plea to authorities, Hamza's father urged officials to review the safety of instant noodle products. "What happened to my son is a tragedy," he said. "It should serve as a wake-up call for families to protect their children."