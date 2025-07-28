Ed Sheeran Shares MAJOR Update Hours Before Tickets Go On Sale for Australian Tour

English singer Ed Sheeran has shared a major update about his Australian tour ahead of ticket sales. He added four more shows to his upcoming tour with new stops in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane. The global superstar, 34, revealed that he will be playing extra shows in these stops.

The pop star, whose real name is Edward Christopher Sheeran, will begin his tour in Australia on January 31 at Optus Stadium in Perth. His second show in Perth will take place on February 1. Tickets will go on sale for the tour on Tuesday (July 29).

The British star will have three shows in Sydney and will be playing at Accor Stadium on February 13, 14, and 15. He will also be in Brisbane for three days because more shows have been added to his schedule. The Shape of You singer will play at Suncorp Stadium on February 20, 21, and 22.

The beloved performer will have three shows in Melbourne also, since he will play at Marvel Stadium on February 26, 27, and 28. Ed will finish his Australian tour on March 5 with a performance at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

The Thinking Out Loud hitmaker is playing to introduce a brand-new live show to his fans in the country. He will perform tracks from his much-anticipated album Play, which is scheduled for release on September 12.

The pop singer is returning to Australia after three years. He visited the country for his Mathematics tour in 2023. The musician spilled about his upcoming tour through a casual comment on Tiktok in June. When a fan asked him about his next tour in Australia, he replied Start of 2026.

Shortly, the English singer shared all the details about the upcoming tour, including the dates, venue, and ticket sales, through X (formerly known as Twitter). The post immediately captured the attention of millions of his followers worldwide. They shared their excitement in the comments section. Here are a few of them:

Fantastic! Looking forward to the Auckland show. Will be a highlight of my Summer for sure.

Would Love to Join your Tour as one of your Front act my Music Hero. I'll definitely give my best if I was given the opportunity. Plus I would love to give this to you Personally sir Ed Sheeran.

Setlist ? Cause it's not gonna be as good as mathematics.

Yes yes yes made my day now to afford the tickets.

I'm so excited for this new tour!!

I get excited every time I see Ed's tour information.

Can we please get a whole documentary on the mathematics tour stage set up as a good bye to this insane setup and the craft behind it? the centered stage with treadmill and everything its so genius and fun.

One month in Australia. Damn. Hope it all goes well.

It's two nights before my wedding, surely I can manage though.