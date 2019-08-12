Moon, earth's only natural satellite is known for exerting its impacts, especially during full moon days. However, many people don't know that lunar activities have an impact on determining the physical and mental health of humans. Even though not scientifically proved, many people believe that the day of the full moon has direct impacts on humans.

Holy books related to Hindu religion reveal that full moon has a direct influence on people with mental instabilities. As per beliefs, people with mental instabilities used to behave more violently during the lunar peak and several research reports indicate that psychiatric facilities admit more people during the day of the full moon, Medical Daily reported.

However, there are no scientific proofs that substantiate the connection between behavioural traits and the full moon.

Another widely popular notion is that a full moon is capable of disrupting the sleep of people and can cause insomnia. Even though not scientifically proven, a study conducted in 2013 suggested that people usually sleep less during the time of the full moon.

Some other people believe that the lunar cycle affects a woman's fertility window. It should be noted that this idea mainly came due to the similarity of women's menstrual span and the lunar cycle, as both of these lasts 28 days. However, it is not wise to rely on this belief completely since menstrual cycles can either last longer or shorter depends on the woman's usual health condition.

Frank Hoogerbeets, a self-proclaimed seismic researcher believes that critical lunar alignments have direct impacts on determining the seismic activities on earth. As per Hoogerbeets, the electromagnetic force created during lunar alignment is capable of destabilizing the tectonic plates on the earth, thus causing a rise in earthquakes. Hoogerbeets also claim that learning more about lunar geometry could help to predict potential earthquakes.