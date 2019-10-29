A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring dozens. Seismology experts have ruled out the chances of a tsunami. The earthquake hit the same region that was jolted by a tremor last week that killed seven people.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was northeast of Tulunan town in Cotabato province, 972km south of capital Manila. A 15-year-old high-school student from Davao del Sur province was among those killed.

The second tremor this month has pulverised the region, with homes and buildings Suffern extensive damage even as rehabilitation efforts have been going on after the first strike. Hundreds of people are still in refugee camps, having been displaced by the devastating quake earlier this month.

Pacific Ring of Fire

Earthquakes often hit the Philippines, which sits on the 'Pacific Ring of Fire", which is the most earth-quake prone region in the world. The ring of Fire stretches from Japan to Southeast Asia. "Buildings were not just moving, they were swaying," Gadi Sorilla, a doctor at a hospital in Tulunan in the region told Agence France-Presse.

"It is possible to have other aftershocks which could add to the damage. People should stay outside for now," Renato Solidum, head of the Philippines' seismology institute, said, the agency reported.