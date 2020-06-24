Frank Hoogerbeets, a Dutch researcher, is now a known name among conspiracy theorists; all credit goes to his recent earthquake predictions. Now, Hoogerbeets has sensationally claimed that a rise in seismic activities will happen on the earth in the coming days. According to Hoogerbeets, critical lunar geometry is one of the main reasons behind the surge in seismic activities.

How Lunar Geometry Affects Tectonic Plates on Earth?

Even though there is a lack of scientific evidence, Hoogerbeets claim that certain planetary alignments and critical lunar geometries have direct impacts in determining the stability of tectonic plates on earth. The self-proclaimed seismic researcher argues that these alignments will send electromagnetic waves to earth, and it will destabilize the tectonic plates causing a surge in seismic activities.

Hoogerbeets believes that the earthquakes that will hit the planet in the coming days could measure more than 6 on the Richter scale. An earthquake measuring such magnitude could create chaos in the area of impact, and if it happens, casualties and structural damage could happen.

According to Hoogerbeets, he is making use of an advanced system named SSGI (Solar System Geometry Index) to study planetary alignments and lunar geometries. The Dutch researcher also claims that he is not a conspiracy theorist, and what he wants is to educate the people regarding the rise of seismic activities.

Hoogerbeets' Earthquake Predictions Turning True?

Interestingly, just a few hours after Hoogerbeets' prediction, a powerful earthquake measuring 7.4M hit Southern Mexico, claiming the lives of six people. Most of the fatalities were reported near the quake's center in Oaxaca, an area known for its coffee, mescal, and Spanish colonial architecture.

However, seismic experts believe that the predictions made by Hoogerbeets cannot be trusted, as there are no current technologies capable of predicting earthquakes with such precision.