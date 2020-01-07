Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hit southwest of Indonesia's Aceh province on the island of Sumatra on Tuesday 1.05 PM local time says United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake could be felt in the Simeulue island, west of Sumatra. The warning posted on Twitter said that the possibility of a tsunami is very less. Presently there has been no reports of damages or casualties.

The earthquake is centred in the sea with a depth of 12 miles (20 kilometres) about 10 miles southwest (16.7 kilometres) of Sinabang town of Aceh province. The national disaster agency is said to be gathering information with regard to the damages and injuries that happened because of the earthquake.

Prone to Tsunami and earthquakes: Indonesia

People from Banda Aceh, the capital of the Aceh province didn't feel the tremor while residents from Sinabang felt slight tremors of the earthquake. Indonesia is located in the Pacific 'Ring of Fire' which is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruption. Presently the floods and the landslides have been creating a lot of concern within the country.

Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said that the quake presented no threat of tsunami as of now. The agency update read that the quake can be felt in North Sumatra province. The country was remembering the devastating 2004 tsunami 15 years after the incident in 2019. The country continues to be in a position of threat of natural disasters.