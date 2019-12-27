Fifteen years later, it still haunts. The 2004 tsunami saw the tragic end of several lives, including ones that didn't get to reach their full bloom. The killer waves hit around 14 countries on December 26, 2004. The northern tip of Sumatra was among the areas devastated by the giant waves following an earthquake in the Indian Ocean. The earthquake measured up to 9.1 magnitude.

The third deadliest earthquake lasted for as long as 10 minutes causing the earth to vibrate up to one centimeter. Soon after the earthquake, Sumatra and the Nicobar Islands were the first to be hit by the tsunami. The waves traveled to the Indonesian province of Aceh, with the height of the waves measuring up to 30 meters. Two hours after the earthquake, the sea waves traveled to Sri Lanka, India and Thailand. The lasting effects were seen as far as Antarctica and North America.

The silence after the deadly waves

The peace and sun in the tropical islands were soon enveloped in misery when the waves struck the southern region of Asia. The Czech supermodel Petra Nemcova clung on to a tree for eight hours as the water rose and took everything in its path. She suffered a shattered hip and various other internal injuries. She lost her beloved boyfriend Simon Atlee, a British photographer, as the waves hit Thailand.

Nemcova told The New York Daily News from the hospital about her experience as the waves hit the country's coast. She talked about the silence right after the waves washed away people from the beach. It was declared a national tragedy by the then prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The rich and the poor alike were left devastated by the tsunami. British actor and film director Richard Attenborough was one of the victims, losing his granddaughter.

Jet Li was in the Maldives when the undersea earthquake sent waves his way. He sustained minor injuries when the waves struck the hotel he was staying in. There were several Italian football stars holidaying in the Maldives when the tragedy struck but they were reported to be safe.

Cricketer and spin king Muttiah Muralidharan said he felt lucky to be alive. Around 17,000 people died in the catastrophe in his home country. He drove out of the southern city of Galle just a few minutes prior to the waves reaching Sri Lanka.

In Thailand, then German Chancellor Helmut Kohl was able to move away from the sea as a helicopter picked him up from a guesthouse.

The terrifying waves rolled back after they rose causing widespread havoc. Around 230,000 people died in the Boxing Day tsunami. The tragedy provided a deeper glimpse of nature's fury.