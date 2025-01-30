D Awards 2025: How to Watch, Date, Host, Venue, Performers, and More

The D Awards 2025 is on the way, and the organizers have shared some details about the upcoming glam event. The new K-pop award show will take place in the fourth week of February and feature live stage performances by a star-studded lineup of artists and bands, including ENHYPEN and ZEROBASEONE.

K-media outlet Sports DongA is organizing the award ceremony in association with WSM and Upick. It aims to honor the K-pop artists and bands who managed to win the hearts of millions of Korean music lovers throughout the year. The winners of this award show will be selected on the basis of judges' evaluation, online fans' voting, and album and song sales.

Here is everything about the first D Awards so far, including the date, time, venue, host, and performers.

Date, Time, and Venue

The D Awards 2025 will take place at the Hwajeong Gymnasium of Korea University in Anam-dong, Seongbuk-gu, Seoul, on Saturday (February 22) at 6:00 PM KST.

Hosts

Actors Go Min Si and Lee Jong Won will host the annual award ceremony as D Awards Muse and D Awards Maestro. Both the actors represent the GenZ community and are hosting a live event for the first time. K-pop fans worldwide can expect fun moments with the hosts during the glam event.

Min Si kept her fans entertained with several programs throughout the year. Some of them are the Netflix mystery crime thriller drama The Frog, the apocalyptic horror fantasy series Sweet Home, and the variety entertainment show Jinny's Kitchen. Jong Won won the hearts of millions of Korean drama lovers worldwide this year by portraying brewmaster Yun Min Ju in the ENA mini-series Brewing Love.

Performers

The lineup of K-pop artists and bands to perform live on stage during the annual award show includes ENHYPEN, QWER, FIFTY FIFTY, TWS, UNIS, N.Flying, P1Harmony, tripleS, ZEROBASEONE, and 82MAJOR.

Nomination List

The D Awards 2025 will be presented in two different categories -- D Awards Delights and D Awards Dreamers. D Awards Delights aims to honor the artists who made an impact in the Korean music industry over the years. D Awards Dreamers will focus on rookie artists for their excellence in the K-pop industry. The artists who can lead the future of K-content.

The award categories include Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Performance of the Year, and Globalist. The star-studded award ceremony will recognize artists, teams, and producers who have played significant roles in increasing the popularity of K-pop songs worldwide.

How to Watch the D Awards 2025?

The organizers are yet to share the love streaming details for the annual award ceremony. Stay tuned for all updates.