Dwayne Johnson Cashes in Big: Tops Forbes' List With $88 Million, Beating Hollywood's Biggest Stars

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has reclaimed the number one spot on Forbes' list of the highest-paid actors for 2024. This marks the fifth time the former WWE superstar has led the ranking. His massive earnings have once again solidified his dominance in Hollywood.

Dwayne Johnson's Earnings in 2024

Forbes released its annual list on February 28, confirming Johnson's position at the top. His total earnings for the year reached an estimated 88 million dollars. This impressive figure comes despite his recent action movie Red One receiving mixed reviews from critics. However, thanks to his strong social media presence and promotional efforts, the film gained significant traction on streaming platforms, leading to high viewership.

Beyond Red One, Johnson's financial success was driven by a major deal for Moana 2, which is expected to be one of Disney's biggest releases. He also earned significant royalties from his past movies and brand partnerships. His ability to consistently secure high-paying projects has kept him at the top of the industry.

Johnson first topped Forbes' list in 2016 with earnings of 64.5 million dollars. He then held the top position for three consecutive years in 2019, 2020, and 2021. Now, after a short gap, he has returned as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

Other Top Earners in 2024

While Johnson's number one position was expected, fans were eager to see who else made the list. Ryan Reynolds took second place with 85 million dollars, thanks to his role in Deadpool and Wolverine. As both the lead actor and co-producer, Reynolds benefited greatly from the film's massive success.

Kevin Hart secured the third spot with 81 million dollars, making him one of the highest-paid stars once again. Jerry Seinfeld followed in fourth place with 60 million dollars, although his earnings were significantly lower than the top three.

Other actors in the top ten included Hugh Jackman, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Will Smith. Streaming deals played a major role in this year's rankings. Brad Pitt and George Clooney each earned 35 million dollars for their upcoming movie Wolfs.

Female Stars on the List

Only three female actors made it into the top 20, highlighting the ongoing pay gap in Hollywood. Nicole Kidman was the highest-paid female actor, securing the eighth spot with 31 million dollars. Her earnings came from starring in movies such as Babygirl and A Family Affair.

Mariska Hargitay ranked at number 11 with 25 million dollars, largely due to her continued success on Law and Order SVU. Scarlett Johansson was the youngest female actor on the list at 40 years old. She earned 21 million dollars and ranked 19th overall.

What's Next for Dwayne Johnson?

Johnson is set to continue his dominance in Hollywood with several upcoming projects. He will star in a Martin Scorsese movie alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt. He is also taking on the lead role in The Smashing Machine, a biographical drama directed by Benny Safdie. The movie will focus on Mark Kerr, a former UFC fighter who was known for his success in the late 1990s.

With major projects lined up, Johnson's reign as Hollywood's highest-paid actor is likely to continue.