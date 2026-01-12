Duy Tan University Successfully Hosts ICCTRDA-2025 on Computational Technologies and Data Analytics

Duy Tan University, Vietnam, successfully hosted the 2nd International Conference on Computational Technologies for Research in Data Analytics (ICCTRDA-2025) on 21–22 November 2025, marking a significant milestone in advancing global research collaboration in computational sciences and data-driven technologies.

The two-day international conference brought together scientists, academicians, research scholars, students, and industry professionals from diverse countries, creating a dynamic forum for exchanging ideas and exploring recent innovations in computational methods, intelligent algorithms, and data analytics. ICCTRDA-2025 served as a vibrant interdisciplinary platform that encouraged scholarly dialogue, fostered collaborative research initiatives, and strengthened national and international academic partnerships.

Distinguished Invited Speakers

ICCTRDA-2025 featured an eminent panel of invited speakers whose expert sessions added substantial academic and industry-oriented value to the conference.

Suchismita Chatterjee, Cyber Security Product Specialist and CISM-certified professional from Dallas, Texas, delivered an insightful address on emerging cybersecurity challenges in data-intensive and intelligent systems. Her session emphasized secure-by-design principles, proactive risk mitigation strategies, and the critical role of cybersecurity in ensuring trust, resilience, and integrity within advanced computational ecosystems.

Satish Kumar Malaraju, Architect – DevSecOps at VHL Technologies Inc., Austin, Texas, presented a keynote on the integration of DevSecOps practices with computational and analytics-driven platforms. He highlighted the importance of scalable architectures, continuous security integration, automation, and governance as foundational elements for building reliable, secure, and efficient research as well as enterprise-grade systems.

Adding a strong industry perspective, Shiva Kumar Madishetty, Advanced Embedded Software Engineer, shared valuable insights into the convergence of embedded systems with data analytics and intelligent computation. His talk explored real-world use cases, performance optimization strategies, and the growing relevance of embedded intelligence in modern computational research and applications.

ICCTRDA-2025 Best Paper Award

The Best Paper Award of ICCTRDA-2025 was conferred on:

"Interactive Memory Management: The Model Context Protocol (MCP) as an Orchestration Layer for LLM Agents"

Author: Chandra Sekhar Kubam

This paper presents one of the earliest systematic protocol-level evaluations of MCP as an orchestration mechanism for distributed LLM agents. Unlike prior agent protocols that emphasize message passing alone, it benchmarks interactive memory access, context recovery, tool invocation, and multi-agent coordination within a single framework. Through controlled simulation and comparative analysis, the study shows that protocol-managed context and memory can deliver consistent gains in latency, throughput, memory fidelity, and coordination efficiency, demonstrating MCP's practical value as a unifying layer for agent interoperability.

Publication and Academic Impact

All accepted papers from ICCTRDA-2025 are proposed for publication in the Springer Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) series and are expected to be indexed in leading scholarly databases such as Scopus, Ei Compendex, and Web of Science. Additionally, selected high-quality papers will be invited for extended submission to Scopus- and SCIE-indexed international journals, further enhancing the conference's academic reach and impact.

The successful organization of ICCTRDA-2025 reaffirms Duy Tan University's commitment to promoting research excellence, innovation, and global academic collaboration in the domains of computational technologies and data analytics. The conference stands as a testament to the university's growing role as a hub for high-impact research and interdisciplinary knowledge exchange on the international stage.