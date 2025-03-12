Dunlap Man Comes Home to Find Wife in Bed with Teen Lover, Stabs Him to Death

A 41-year-old Tennessee man is accused by police of killing a teenager he found in bed with his wife.

Jonathan Belk, of Dunlap, is accused of stabbing Billy J. Floyd, 18, to death after coming home and finding Floyd in bed with his 31-year-old wife early Saturday morning, as reported by News Channel 9.

Belk Also Stabbed His Wife But She Survived the Attack

Belk also allegedly stabbed his wife, Jada Gholston, but she survived and was treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Belk allegedly stuffed Floyd's body in a trash can after killing him, per News Channel 9. The body was reportedly found in the fetal position.

When police arrived on the scene of the incident, they allegedly found Belk "standing in his doorway covered in blood," the outlet noted, citing an arrest report. Belk also bore wounds to his body, per the Chattanoogan.

Belk Told Cops He was 'Worried' About His Relationship with His Wife After Killing the Teen

When he was questioned by police about whether he was concerned about any major issues other than his legal woes, Belk reportedly said he was worried about the state of his relationship in the aftermath of the violent incident.

"I am worried about my relationship with my wife due to the fact that I offed him," he allegedly told investigators. Belk was taken into custody and faces criminal homicide charges, among others, according to WDEF.

In his obituary, Floyd, who had turned 18 just 3 days before his death, was remembered as enjoying "hunting, fishing, four wheelers and working on everything," as well as spending time with his family and friends. A GoFundMe has been launched by his family to raise money to cover funeral costs. Dunlap is located approximately 40 miles north of Chattanooga.