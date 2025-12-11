Duluth Police Officer Who Previously Shot an Unarmed Man, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Women

A Duluth police officer who the city once tried to fire for shooting an unarmed man through a door is now under investigation for sexually assaulting two women, authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Attorney's Office earlier this year declined to file criminal charges against 33-year-old Tyler Leibfried, but the Duluth Police Department is continuing an internal investigation that could potentially result in discipline for any violations of city and department policies.

"We take allegations against our officers very seriously and investigate each complaint thoroughly," Chief Mike Ceynowa said in a news release.

Redacted investigative documents released by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reveal that a woman first reported an alleged assault by Leibfried to Duluth police on Dec. 20, 2024. The agency then turned the case over to the BCA to investigate. A second woman later reported an incident that allegedly occurred several years earlier.

Leibfried was taken off duty as of Dec. 23, 2024, and remains on paid leave pending a resolution of the internal process.

Leibfried Accused of Sexually Assaulting an Intoxicated Woman Who Claims She 'Blacked Out' and Did Not Give Consent

The alleged victim, according to the documents obtained by the Duluth News Tribune, stated that she and Leibfried were among a group that had been drinking at two bars on the night of Nov. 21, 2024. She reported the officer had been buying the majority of the drinks, and a witness indicated he appeared to be trying to engage her in conversation.

Eventually, Leibfried and the woman, who was in a relationship, kissed outside a Lincoln Park bar and ended up in his truck, where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

The alleged victim reportedly told investigators she was "extremely intoxicated" and that she "blacked out" before she "came to" in the truck. She had no recollection of consenting to the act and said she did not believe she would have. Leibfried, however, maintained it was a consensual encounter.

Charges Weren't Filed Against Leibfriend Over Lack of Evidence to Prove the Victim was Incapable of Consenting

The BCA referred reports to prosecutors in late February, and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Tyler Kenefick formally declined charges in a 20-page memorandum issued four months later.

The prosecutor said the evidence indicates the woman was voluntarily consuming alcohol and that there was "little evidence to suggest that (she) was intoxicated to the point she was physically incapable of consenting."

"While I do not believe the evidence is sufficient to pursue charges," he wrote, "neither do I believe that alleged victim's report was in bad faith. Her version of events appears consistent with the evidence, and her lack of memory of what occurred put her in an extremely difficult position."

Second Victim Accused Leibfried of Pressuring Her to Drink, Exposing Himself and Grabbing Her Head and Forcing Her Head Towards His Genitals

The documents indicate that amid the investigation, another woman came forward to report an incident involving Leibfried in 2021. She reportedly told investigators she gave an intoxicated Leibfried a ride home. The woman said he then pressured her to drink an alcoholic beverage he prepared, and which he had stirred with his finger.

At that point, he allegedly exposed himself, grabbing the alleged victim by the back of the neck and forcing her head toward his genitals. Charges were also declined in that case, though a detailed letter from the prosecutor was not immediately available.

Leibfried Has 20 Complaints Filed Against Him, Including One for Excessive Use of Force Over Shooting of Jared Fyle in 2020

Complaints have been opened against Leibfried at least 20 times since he joined the force in 2016, according to records previously released to the News Tribune. The department sought to fire him when he became the first known law enforcement officer in the area to stand trial for an on-duty shooting.

Leibfried was charged with two felonies — but ultimately acquitted by a Duluth jury — for shooting Jared Fyle, then 23, through the door of Fyle's unit at the Kingsley Heights Apartments in downtown Duluth in September 2020.

Department officials publicly announced he had violated use-of-force policies, and prosecutors contended he acted recklessly by firing blindly through the door amid the domestic disturbance call. However, Leibfried testified he "100%" believed he was being shot at and feared for his own life and that of his partner on the scene. Fyle last year received a $600,000 payment from the city to settle his federal lawsuit.

Personnel files indicate Leibfried was previously also disciplined for crashing his squad car while driving 70 mph in the downtown area and for an unintentional discharge of his patrol rifle, among other infractions. The police department said Leibfried has twice received letters of reprimand and has twice served a one-day suspension.