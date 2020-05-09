Dubai has different uses as its main tourist attractions, and the Burj Khalifa, which also happens to be the world's tallest man-made structure, stands out. For one, the tallest tower in the world doubles as the world's largest LED display too, as the building's glass façade is fitted with around 1.2 million LED lights that light up to display literally any content. This feature of the Burj has been used on various occasions, such as celebrating the days marking the independence of different countries of the world.

Now, in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, when there is hardly any tourism activity happening in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa has been used for more "noble causes" such as thanking the frontline workers who are risking their lives to safeguard ours. More recently, Dubai has turned the Burj Khalifa into the "World's Tallest Donation Box." But how is that possible?

Burj Khalifa turned into 'World's Tallest Donation Box'

A new initiative called "The World's Tallest Donation Box" which was recently launched in Dubai will see the Burj Khalifa, which stands 828 meters in the sky, being transformed into a donation box as part of a campaign aimed at providing free meals for communities hit hard by the pandemic across the UAE.

AED 10 per LED

As part of the initiative, for every donation of AED 10 (approximately $2.70), one of the 1.2 million LED lights of the Burj will be illuminated. Each light or donation represents a meal, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

The statement further says that representing donations in the form of lights illuminating the Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness such as providing meals bring to the less fortunate communities during these trying times. The campaign is aimed at donating 1.2 million meals and illuminate the entire building and was launched by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global initiatives in association with Burj Khalifa.

As of now, thousands of individuals from more than 100 countries have come forward with their donations by purchasing an LED light in the façade of the world's tallest building, making a small but huge difference. Reportedly, several businesses in the UAE and beyond have also extended a helping hand to the campaign, with the Atlantis Resorts pledging over 20,000 meals this week alone.

Using the Burj Khalifa for such good causes at a time when one of the busiest tourist destinations in Dubai wears a deserted look, makes for good use of the building and also strengthen the status of the UAE as a global beacon of hope. Many more countries around the world are using their famous monuments and tourist attractions to send out a message of solidarity and hope during these times of distress.

How to donate

Meanwhile, individuals and businesses who wish to purchase the lights on the Burj Khalifa and provide meals for the low-income families can do so by login on to www.tallestdonationbox.com and making a donation of as little as AED 10 or approximately $2.70, the press statement said.