Dubai has been leading the world in making its residents feel safe and hopeful during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The metropolitan emirate has implemented some very interesting and helpful measures such as free hospital check-ups, drive-thru mobile COVID-19 Test Centers and getting the city's taxis to deliver food and other essentials of daily life. Dubai's Hala and RTA taxis are also offering a discount for passengers who book rides to and from hospitals and healthcare facilities.

There are also a lot of disinfection drives going on in the city as well, like the recent one at Jumeirah Road, and all these efforts do require thousands of volunteers and workers and the coordination of the residents, and it seems Dubai knows how to thank them in the best possible way.

Dubai uses the Burj Khalifa to thank coronavirus heroes

Dubai got the Burj Khalifa, aka the tallest building in the world to pay tributes to the tens and thousands of heroes from around the world who are serving the community in its fight against COVID-19. The Burj Khalifa was lit up with special tribute messages on the night of Wednesday, April 1.

The Burj Khalifa's official Twitter handle posted a tweet with a video of the special tribute. "A big thank you to the true heroes of the world for giving us hope and courage #BurjKhalifa #ThankYouHeroes," said the tweet. "Thank you to our community heroes" read the special message of gratitude thag was beamed on the Burj Khalifa's outer façade.

The special tribute beamed on the Burj Khalifa thanked first responders, doctors, nurses, paramedics, health and safety units, police forces, checking units, civil defense, sanitation teams, transport units, field reporters, teachers and volunteers. The show ended with the message, "To all those serving our community #THANKYOUHEROES." Twitter contest to get your #StayHome message onto the Burj Khalifa

Meanwhile, the Burj Khalifa has also launched a special Twitter contest looking for some creative messages about the #StayHome campaign, that it will feature on the Burj Khalifa tower. "Stay close while staying home! Share your messages to your loved ones with the world by commenting below for a chance to have your message displayed on the world's largest LED screen at #BurjKhalifa. Messages limit should not exceed 35 characters. #StayHome," the Burj Khalifa tweeted saying about the contest.

Last month, the Burj Khalifa was used to display the "Stay At Home" message in several different languages of the world. In another show, the slogan "We are all in this together" was also displayed in various languages.

Burj Khalifa – the world's largest LED display

The Burj Khalifa was also lit up in a show of solidarity with Spain and Italy after the two European nations reported some very disturbing numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths. The Burj Khalifa doubles as the world's largest LED display, since it has the world's largest LED screen on its façade. And it has used to display various content at different occasions.

For example, the Burj Khalifa displays the Indian flag on August 15 to mark the Indian Independence Day and the Pakistani flag the day before, to commemorate the Pakistan Day on August 14, which is quite understandable since Indians and Pakistanis are the Emirates largest expat communities.

The world's tallest man-made structure is also used to display content on New Year's Eve and public holidays and festivals like Ramadan and Christmas. But it is good to see one of Dubai's biggest attractions being used to send special tributes and messages of hope during these trying times.