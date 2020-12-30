Dubai is ready to host New Year fireworks despite many popular destinations across the globe cancelling its annual events due to Covid-19 pandemic. The celebration will be more or less like previous years in this part of the world although the government is enforcing strict Covid-19 safety measures at Downton Dubai.

World-class Fireworks

The New Year fireworks draw hundreds of thousands tourists and locals across the globe. The entire fireworks is centred around sky-piercing Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building. There are fireworks shows in other areas in the city including in Dubai Festival City Mall, Atlantis the Palm, and the Burj Al Arab. The pyrotechnic shows and water-music dance have made it one of the iconic New Year's Eve celebration in the world.

People, who want to enjoy the New Year in Dubai, has to get a QR code to access Downtown Dubai. Visitors have to register via U By Emaar app to get QR code to enter the viewing areas. However, there will be strict Covid-19 safety measures in place which will be in line with Dubai Government's directives.

"The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness and positivity into the world because that is the spirit of Dubai that we have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who continues to inspire what we do with his extraordinary leadership. Here we reinvent ourselves, achieve the impossible and execute the unimaginable, and we are doing that again with Emaar NYE 2021," Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, is quoted as saying by Times Out Dubai.

Where to Watch the Event Live Online?

Netizens can watch New Year Eve celebration in Dubai from the comfort of their homes. Emaar and Zoom Video Communications have collaborated to live stream Dubai's world-famous event through a global video call. However, it will be open for 50,000 people, globally. The event will be streamed live 8.30 pm onwards (UAE time).

Also, people can catch the complete celebration live on the below-mentioned website.

www.mydubainewyear.com