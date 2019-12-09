Two intoxicated women fell into the tracks in a Brooklyn subway station on early Sunday morning killing one and injuring the other. The witnesses said that they were hit by northbound A train. The train struck both the women.

One woman, 23, was pronounced dead on the spot, while the other identified as Jeniffer Fuentes, 24, suffered an injured arm. The witnesses said that the incident was horrifying to watch. The women were returning from a holiday party and were wearing high heels.

Both were screaming when train ran over them

A witness said to New York Post that one of them stumbled and fell in between two train cars. The witness also recounts that the other woman fell into the track after trying to help her friend. The train started to leave the station as the second women fell in, the witnesses tried to bang on the train and grab the attention of the passengers to make them press the emergency red button.

The conductor pressed the emergency brakes around 12.22 AM local time. The women were heard screaming while the train ran over them. The police officers responded immediately. The Fire Department and the EMS took apart the train to get to the bodies.

Subway deaths have decreased a lot in last few years, survey

The mishap was an incident that has left the witnesses visibly shaken. According to some surveys conducted in the year 2016, the subway deaths had fallen to 48 which was an all-time low compared to the past few years.

Many train and metro services across the globe have worked to create awareness about accidents on platforms and tracks. The Australian metro services in Melbourne, Victoria have started a public service announcement to create awareness and promote railway safety.