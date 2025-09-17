Drunk Indianapolis Woman Fatally Stabs Boyfriend After He Assaulted Her During Argument in Front of Her 12-Year-Old Son

A drunk Indiana woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest, killing him, as revenge after he hit her during an argument in front of her 12-year-old son, according to police and witnesses.

Mirla Gonzalez-Palma, 31, told cops she didn't appreciate being struck by her 20-year-old boyfriend, Breyner "Breynerd" Perez-Matute, while they were fighting early Saturday morning at an apartment in Indianapolis.

Gonzalez-Palma Initially Claimed She Acted in Self-Defense, Later Admitted to Killing Perez-Matute Because She was Upset

Gonzalez-Palma initially claimed she acted in self-defense, according to her probable cause affidavit, but she allegedly admitted to investigators later that she was upset about being struck by Perez-Matute, who is originally from Colombia, during an earlier argument.

A friend of hers who was at the residence where the alleged attack took place, described to police the events that led to the fatal stabbing.

"[The friend] stated she was asleep when she heard them arguing," the affidavit says. "She woke up and observed Breynerd hitting Mirla with a closed fist and an open hand in the face. Both parties then started hitting each other. [The friend] said she intervened and got Breynerd to go outside the apartment."

The friend told cops that while she was trying to calm things down, Perez-Matute "rushed past her" and then started strangling Gonzalez-Palma. [The friend] then tried as hard as she could to get Breynerd out of the apartment. During that time, Mirla grabbed a knife."

Gonzalez-Palma Said She Didn't Fear for Her Safety, Killed Perez-Matute Because She was 'Enraged'

Gonzalez-Palma admitted to police that Perez-Matute "tried to be reasonable with her, but it was just too late," according to the affidavit. She allegedly claimed she "didn't feel in fear for her safety; she was just enraged."

The friend told cops she managed to get Gonzalez-Palma to put the knife down, noting that "Mirla's 12-year-old son witnessed a portion of the incident," according to the affidavit. The boy was interviewed by investigators and said he didn't "see anything" related to the stabbing, just the altercation beforehand.

Gonzalez-Palma was Highly Intoxicated, Believed She Stabbed Perez-Matute with a Bottle

IMPD public information officer Tommy Thompson said on Tuesday that both parties involved allegedly "lost their temper" before the stabbing occurred. Gonzalez-Palma claimed she had been drinking and grew upset over the alleged assault before stabbing Perez-Matute a single time in the chest, the affidavit says. She was allegedly so drunk that she "believed" she stabbed Perez-Matute with a bottle.

"Don't die!" Gonzalez-Palma allegedly yelled at Perez-Matute, while hauling his body out of the complex with two residents who helped transport him to a local hospital. "He hit me," Gonzalez-Palma allegedly told witnesses.

Gonzalez-Palma Admitted to Stabbing Perez-Matute But Said She Didn't Intend to Kill Him

Cops say the woman admitted to stabbing Perez-Matute but claimed she didn't intend to kill him, according to the affidavit. "Mirla became very emotional when learning that Breynerd had passed," the document says. "Mirla expressed her love for Breynerd and talked about how they were going to build a house together. She said she was sorry and that she didn't intend to kill him."

When questioned about the incident, Gonzalez-Palma allegedly confessed to following Perez-Matute — whom she had been dating for about three years — outside "because she was drunk, she was enraged, offended, and she wanted vengeance," per the affidavit.

Gonzalez-Palma is she is currently behind bars without bond pending the filing of formal charges. Online records show she was due in court Tuesday for an initial hearing.