Dropkick Murphys and Rancid US Tour 2021 Dates: How to Buy Tickets For Rock Music Fest?

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are joining hands for a joint US Tour later this summer with the support of Bronx. The punk rock bands are all set to entertain US fans with their energetic performances in several locations during the tour.

Both Dropkick Murphys and Rancid have announced the dates of the rock concert. Their co-headlining "Boston to Berkeley II" 2021 tour is expected to start with a bang after having to postpone the outing last year due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"Looking forward to hitting the road with the Dropkick Murphys again for the second edition of our Boston to Berkeley tour," said Rancid's Tim Armstrong announcing the tour in a press release adding: "Our good buddies The Bronx will be joining us on tour as well. See ya in the pit!" The two veteran punk bands will start their on-the-road 2021 tour in August this year starting with a show at the Frost Amphitheater in Palo Alto on October 7.

When and Where Dropkick Murphys and Rancid US Tour 2021 Takes Place

The trekking starts with an opening show in Palo Alto on October 7 as the bands arrive in California. The bands' performances have been scheduled at the Aftershock at Discovery Park in Sacramento on October 8 further moving to the Santa Ana Observatory OC Festival venue on October 9.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will be performing at Gallagher Square Park in Petco Park, San Diego on October 10 and at the Paso Robals' Vina Robles Amphitheater on October 13 with their final performance on October 16 with an open-air show adjacent to the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles city in the United States.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid US Tour 2021: When and Where to Book Concert Tickets?

Tickets for all the shows of Dropkick Murphys and Rancid will go on sale on Friday, June 18th at 10:00 A.M. Those who want to attend the concert must book the tickets on the following websites

Rancid created a lot of buzz after its last album "Trouble Maker" was released in the year 2017 while Dropkick Murphys went for virtual performances with two live-streaming St. Patrick's Day shows amid the Covid-19 pandemic (2020 and 2021).

Dropkick Murphys attracted over 5.9 million audiences to the "Streaming Outtafenway" virtual performance last year. The band also launched their new album titled "Turn Up The Dial" in April 2021.

Dropkick Murphys and Rancid are finally ready to get the 34-date tour set to kick off on August 10th. Earlier reports suggest both bands will play "Riot Fest" in Chicago and "Aftershock" in Sacramento, California.

