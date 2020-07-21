As the whole world is struggling to tackle the coronavirus or COVID-19, a Texas strip club showed the way how one can innovate and run their business during the tough times. The strip club named San Antonio Men's Club hosted a drive-thru event in which the dancers performed for their customers abiding by the social distancing rules.

The drive-thru was set up in the parking lot where the dancers performed on stages and the customers did not leave their cars. "Entertainment is entertainment for different people. People do different things and I think we put on a good show. The DJ would play two songs and the girls would dance on the stages. Guys were able to throw out some money. We had some buckets out there they can put some ones in, while you sit in your car social distancing," Albert Cortez, the manager of the Men's Club told KENS5.

Drive-Thru Event at Strip Club

The manager mentioned that he had the desire to do something for the employees, as the club has been shut down and is going to remain so for some time. Thus the events like the drive-thru are the only way to make money.

"We did not think it was going to be that lucrative for the club. This was mostly for the entertainers, the independent contractors that work for us to come out and try to make a little more money and try to have a good time," Cortez added.

The event that took place for three nights was organized over the weekend and while there is no confirmation for another such event the manager stated that it will take place in the future. Strippers have struggled in lockdown, with many not able to access unemployment benefits, and many not being paid by their employers while the clubs are closed. Strippers have been struggling to earn money since the coronavirus outbreak started.

The US is the worst affected country due to the novel virus outbreak as more than 140,000 people have lost their lives. Over 3.8 million people have got infected due to the coronavirus in the North American nation.