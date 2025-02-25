Dramatic Video Shows American Airlines Flight Escorted by Italian Military Jets After Bomb Scare

A New York to Delhi American Airlines flight was diverted to Rome on Sunday after an alleged bomb threat. The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was carrying 199 passengers and crew members when it was escorted by military jets.

Video footage released by official sources showed Italian Air Force fighter jets guiding the aircraft toward Rome. The flight, American Airlines Flight 292, departed from John F. Kennedy International Airport and was scheduled to land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. However, it was rerouted due to security concerns.

"American Airlines flight 292, with service from New York to Delhi, diverted to Rome due to a possible security concern," the airline said in a statement.

Escorted Mid-Air

A dramatic video showed an Italian Air Force Eurofighter escorting the plane. The footage captured the tense moments as the aircraft was guided to safety. The plane landed at Leonardo da Vinci Airport in Rome at approximately 16:20 GMT, according to Reuters.

Sources revealed that the bomb threat alert reached the crew while the flight was over the Caspian Sea. Following protocol, the airline took immediate action to ensure passenger safety.

Security Inspection in Rome

Upon landing, Italian law enforcement conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft. Authorities cleared the plane, confirming that the threat was not credible. However, the flight remained in Rome overnight, allowing the crew to rest before resuming the journey to Delhi on Monday.

"The flight landed safely at FCO (Rome), and law enforcement inspected and cleared the aircraft to re-depart," the airline confirmed in its statement.

Passengers Describe Fearful Moments

Passengers onboard described moments of fear and uncertainty. Mahesh Kumar, an IT consultant from Texas, was among those traveling. Speaking to AFP, he recalled the pilot announcing a diversion due to "security reasons" about three hours before landing.

"Everyone was afraid. Everyone stayed quiet and followed orders," Kumar said. "They asked us to remain seated and avoid moving around while the fighter jets were near us."

Upon arrival in Rome, Italian police escorted passengers for additional security screening before they were allowed to leave the airport.

What Caused the Diversion?

An American Airlines official later stated that Indian airport security protocols required an inspection before allowing the plane to land in Delhi.

"The possible issue was determined to be non-credible, but per DEL Airport protocol, an inspection was required before landing at DEL," the official said. "The flight will stay in FCO overnight to allow for required crew rest before continuing to DEL as soon as possible tomorrow."

Despite the alarming situation, no actual threat was found, and the airline reassured passengers of their commitment to safety. The diversion led to delays, but officials prioritized security measures in handling the situation.

Passengers are now expected to resume their journey to India after the necessary checks and crew rest period. Authorities have not disclosed further details regarding the source of the bomb threat.