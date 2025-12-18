Dramatic Video Captures Nick Reiner Casually Walking Inside Gas Station and Buying Drink Moments Before He Was Arrested for Killing His Parents

A chilling new video shows Nick Reiner casually buying a drink at a gas station shortly before police arrested him, amid allegations that he killed his legendary director father and his mother at their Los Angeles mansion. Reiner, 32, looked eerily calm as he stood in line to buy a canned drink at a convenience store on Sunday night, footage obtained by ABC7 shows.

Wearing jeans, a striped jacket, a baseball cap and a red backpack, Nick calmly dug into his pockets for his wallet and paid the cashier, appearing in no rush and detached, the video shows. Moments later, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents to death.

Nonchalantly Moving after Double Murder

The video was recorded just minutes before he surrendered to police on a Los Angeles street — about 15 miles from the Brentwood mansion where his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, were later found slain, according to the local station.

Separate footage shared with The New York Post captures the tense moment of his arrest, showing the accused with his hands raised as two patrol cars pulled up to the curb around 9:15 p.m.

Within seconds, more patrol cars flooded the area, with officers jumping out and training their guns on Reiner.

The once-quiet street quickly turned chaotic as police forced the troubled director's son to the ground, pinning him on the pavement and placing him in handcuffs, according to separate photos that were later deleted after being shared by the LAPD's Gang and Narcotics Unit.

He was still dressed in the same clothes seen in the convenience store video, underscoring how abruptly his night — and his freedom — came to an end.

Emotionless Killer

Video footage also shows Reiner appearing completely at ease as he walked past a neighborhood gas station just before midnight on Saturday, hours before Rob and Michele Reiner were killed in the early hours of Sunday.

By the time the couple was found later that afternoon by their daughter, Romy, they had already been dead for several hours, with rigor mortis beginning to set in, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Reiner is currently being held without bail and was reportedly placed on suicide watch in the aftermath of his arrest.

Prosecutors have charged him with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner.

He made his first court appearance on Wednesday and looked unmoved.