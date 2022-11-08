Dramatic Video Captures Moment Unidentified Man Throws Beer Can at Ted Cruz at Houston Astros World Series Parade [WATCH]

Texas police arrested a man on Monday for allegedly throwing a beer can at Texas Se, Ted Cruz during the Houston Astros' World Series parade. Cruz was riding on a parade float in Houston's 2400 block of Smith Street when a 33-year-old male, who has not been identified, tossed a beer can at him, according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department (HPD).

Dramatic video footage from the raucous celebrations on Monday captured the moment the decisive Republican was targeted as he rode in a truck through Houston. According to eyewitnesses, the incident happened in front of a Spec's Liquor Store on Smith near McIlhenny.

Cruz Targeted by Individual

The video of the incident that captures the moment a beer can flies out from the crowd and hits Cruz has since gone viral on social media. Cruz was "hit in the chest/neck area" by the beer car, according to the authorities, but "did not require medical attention."

"Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges," the department said in its tweet, adding that it will release the suspect's name when formal charges are filed.

The video shows the moment Cruz is struck in the chest and neck as the unnamed man from among the Astros supporters throws a beer can. The 51-year-old senator is seen dodging the projectile with his hand in a split second, only inches from having it strike his head.

A minder who was standing next to Cruz in the military truck is also seen leaning over to try and block the can, which seemed to be full. The minder then signals police to the instigator by pointing into the crowd and appearing to talk into a microphone hidden under his shirt.

Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while also deriding the person who threw what the senator confirmed to be a hard seltzer.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruz tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Not a Memorable Parade

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to clinch the World Series championship in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night. The attack took place when Cruz was being driven in a political convoy that went close to Houston's City Hall.

On Monday, tens of thousands of supporters flocked to Houston to celebrate the win.

Cruz received more jeers than Jeremy Pea and his Astros teammates at specific parade moments. He wasn't the only legislator present.

U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz's.

This isn't the first time Cruz has faced such treatment. This is the second time in recent weeks that Cruz has faced abuse from baseball fans. On October 23, when he made an appearance in the Bronx to cheer the Astros in their thrilling victory to go to the World Series, he was roundly booed by New York Yankees supporters.

Several onlookers could be seen turning the bird towards Cruz in photos, while one person gave Cruz the big thumbs down.

However, Cruz, who was sporting a vivid orange jersey to match the Astros' colors, had the last laugh as he saw Houston once more make it to the World Series.

The Cruz incident comes as political violence continues to escalate ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections. Eight out of 10 Americans say they are concerned about political violence in the country in a Politico-Morning Consult poll released on Monday.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was the victim of a vicious home invasion incident last month when a man broke into the couple's San Francisco house with a hammer and claimed to be searching for the leader of the House Democrats.