Dramatic Video Captures Moment Ukraine Kamikaze Drone Packed With 450kgs of Explosives Blows Up Russian Warship in Black Sea Navy Base [WATCH]

Ukrainian sea drones reportedly carried out an attack on a major Russian port on the Black Sea on Friday, causing damage to a naval ship, as claimed by a Ukrainian official. This incident is part of a series of strikes inside Russia, as Kyiv vowed to take the fight to Russian territory. Moscow asserted that it successfully repelled the attack.

The attack took place in Russia's Black Sea navy base in the port of Novorossiysk. The attack also marks the first instance of a commercial Russian port being targeted during the 18-month war. Dramatic video footage onboard a Ukrainian kamikaze drone has emerged that captures the precise moment the drone struck the Russian warship.

Striking in the Hearty of Russia

The marine drone, carrying 450kg of TNT explosives, launched an attack on a ship at Novorossiysk naval base, delivering a humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. The video captures the alleged SBU Ukrainian intelligence sea drone approaching the unsuspecting Russian ship stealthily under the cover of darkness.

The footage then cuts out as the drone appears to strike the vessel, which is believed to be either the Olenegorsky Miner or Olenegorsky Gornyak.

The attack rendered the warship unable to carry out combat tasks, and in the aftermath, the vessel was seen half-sunk and awkwardly tilted in the water at Russia's second-largest port.

The Russian navy attempted to rescue the damaged vessel by towing it into the dock.

The city of Novorossiysk is a major port on the Black Sea and serves as a crucial location for various maritime activities, including hosting a naval base, shipbuilding yards, and an oil terminal.

Due to its strategic importance, it plays a vital role in facilitating Russian exports.

The city is located in close proximity to Crimea. Russia's Ministry of Defense however reported foiling another attack by Ukraine overnight, successfully intercepting and neutralizing 13 drones.

However, the video tells a completely different story.

The Ministry of Defense further said that Russian ships, while patrolling the perimeter of the naval base, managed to destroy two additional Ukrainian sea drones.

According to the mayor of Novorossiysk, Andrey Kravchenko, the crews of the Olenegorsky Gonyak and Suvorovets ships responded promptly to the attack, helping to avert any severe consequences. The governor of the Krasnodar region, Veniamin Kondratiev, also confirmed that there were no casualties resulting from the incident.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium, responsible for operating an oil terminal in the port, reported that Russian navy ships successfully repelled an attack involving sea drones. As a precautionary measure, maritime traffic was temporarily suspended in the area.

Major Face Loss for Russia

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium assured that their facilities were not damaged during the incident, and once the ban is lifted, loaded tankers will be relocated as usual.

Footage shared on Russian social media showed a ship firing into the sea, and a burning object exploding.

Ukrainian agencies presented footage from social media channels that they claimed showed a Russian ship tilting to one side after the attack.

Ukrainian officials have maintained their silence on the attack, consistent with their country's security policy.

A Ukrainian intelligence source told Interfax-Ukraine that: "The special operation was carried out together with the Navy.

"As a result of the attack, the 'Olenegorsky Miner' suffered a serious hole and is currently unable to perform its combat tasks. All Russian statements about the 'attack being repulsed' are fake.

"The video shows how a surface drone of the SBU, saturated with 450 kilograms of TNT, attacks an enemy ship with about 100 crew members on board."

Meanwhile, loud explosions were reported in Russian-occupied Crimea, as Ukraine carried out a nighttime attack on another port.

Russia claimed that they encountered a total of 13 drones, out of which they shot down ten and disabled three through electronic warfare jamming.

Videos circulating on Russian social media reportedly captured around the city of Feodosia in Crimea, showed what seemed to be air defense systems in operation, accompanied by loud explosions.

The Russian defence ministry said: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type UAVs on objects on the territory of the Crimean peninsula was thwarted.

"Ten drones were destroyed by air defence on duty. Three more enemy drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare."

The recent attack is part of a series of suspected strikes launched by Ukraine on Russia from both air and sea, as Kyiv remains determined to take the war closer to Vladimir Putin's territory.

Termed as the "War of the Drones," Ukraine has responded with heightened intensity and advanced equipment, executing approximately 120 suspected strikes deep into Russia within just six months.