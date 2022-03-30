Dramatic Footage Shows Ukraine Striking Inside Russia as Arms Depot is Blown up in Belgorod [WATCH]

A dramatic footage has emerged that shows a huge explosion at Belgorod in Russia at the site of an arms depot, which is believed to have been bombed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday. The blast triggered a series of firework-like explosions which could be seen from Ukraine.

According to reports, the bomb exploded approximately 12 miles from the Russian-Ukrainian border near the settlement of Krasniy Oktyabr, which is located just outside of Belgorod. If reports are to be believed, this is the first time that the Ukrainian military has hit personnel on Vladimir Putin's side of the border since the outbreak of the conflict.

Ukraine Strikes Inside Russia

On the day Kyiv and Moscow held yet another round of peace talks, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that a Ukrainian missile appeared to have struck a temporary Russian military arms depot near Belgorod, in the Russian settlement of Krasny Oktyabr, about 40 miles from Kharkiv.

The depot was allegedly destroyed by an OTR-21 Tochka-U ballistic missile fired by the Ukrainian 19th missile brigade, according to Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, though this has yet to be confirmed by Ukrainian officials.

Unconfirmed footage from two local Russian news agencies appears to show large fireballs erupting from ammunition explosions in Belgorod, Russia.

According to a source speaking to Tass news agency, a weapon was shot from the Ukrainian side, and four persons were hurt in the incident, according to an emergency services source. However, Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said there were no casualties

"Explosions were heard on the territory of Belgorod and the Belgorod region," Gladkov said.

"The incident took place near the village of Krasniy Oktyabr. The head of the village is in direct contact with me and has given me all the information. There are no casualties or injuries among the residents."

Ukraine Giving it Back

If confirmed, the strike would be the first to hit a military target within Russia, resulting in the deaths of servicemen. Two individuals were injured last week, according to Tass, when a shell from Ukraine exploded in the same place.

The suspected Ukrainian shelling of the Belgorod target came on the same day that Russia declared it would begin withdrawing troops from Kyiv and Chernihiv following peace negotiations in Istanbul with Ukrainian delegates.

At the meeting, Ukraine's delegation sketched out a structure in which the country would proclaim itself neutral and have its security guaranteed by a number of other countries.

The public reaction in Moscow was positive, and talks are set to begin on Wednesday, five weeks after the conflict developed into a violent attrition war, with thousands killed and over 4 million Ukrainians leaving the country.

During the meetings, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin stated that Moscow has resolved to "fundamentally" reduce military action in the direction of Kyiv and Chernihiv in order to "increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations."

However, the news has been treated with skepticism in Europe and the United States, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating today that Vladimir Putin may still try to 'twist the knife' as the battle moves forward.