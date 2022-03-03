9,000 Russian Soldiers Killed? Disinformation Campaign Against Moscow?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began. This claim puts Russian fatalities figure nearly 18 times higher than Moscow's official data indicating either one or both sides are not representing clear fatalities figure.

Claiming that nearly 9,000 of Vladimir Putin's troops have been killed so far, Zelensky warned Russia saying the occupiers will receive only one thing from Ukrainians -- resistance, fierce resistance and such resistance that they will forever remember. "We don't give up what is ours, that they will remember what a patriotic war is."

What Russian Figures Say

Zelensky's claim came after Russia on Wednesday confirmed that nearly 500 troops were killed in the attack and rejected reports of incalculable losses.

Igor Konashenkov, the spokesperson for the Russian Defence Ministry, said that 498 Russian troops have been killed and nearly 1,597 were injured in the Ukraine invasion. The announcement on casualties was the first report by the Russian side on this invasion.

The Russian spokesperson assured that the families of those killed are receiving all necessary assistance.

Russian Casualties

Zelensky's claim came three days before Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Facebook said that nearly 5,300 Russian troops have been killed.

The Ministry also detailed about major weaponry loss to Russia. It said Russia's 191 tanks, 29 fighter jets, 29 helicopters and 816 armored personnel carriers were destroyed by Ukraine.

Ukrainian Casualties

Konashenkov also said that 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians. So far, Ukraine has not commented on this.

Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claim and it could not be immediately verified.

'Disinformation' Campaign Against Russia

Konashenkov also rejected the reports which claimed Russian forces face incalculable losses in the Ukrainian invasion, saying such reports are part of a disinformation campaign against Moscow.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 civilians have died in the war according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service. On Thursday, the United Nations Human Rights office said it had recorded the deaths of 136 civilians, including 13 children, in Ukraine since.