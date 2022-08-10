Dramatic Footage Shows Groom Playing Bride's X-rated Video with Another Man During Their Wedding

A groom has played his bride's X-rated video with another man during their wedding. The marriage function was immediately disrupted as both sides started fighting each other on the stage.

The footage is of a Chinese wedding where the groom exposed his bride's affair on the stage in front of a large gathering.

The groom played the X-rated video on a giant screen that was placed on the stage.

Bride Threw Her Bouquet At The Groom

As the footage was played on the stage, the bride threw her bouquet at the groom and stated that "Did you think I didn't know about this?"

The clip originally went viral in 2019, but was recently shared again on TikTok where it has clocked up almost six million views and thousands of comments from outraged viewers, according to New York Post.

Groom Unintentionally Caught His Wife Cheating On Him

The video captioned "Cheating bride: The groom played a video of his wife cheating on him with her pregnant sister-in-law's husband in front of everybody" has left the social media users divided.

Social Media Users Are Divided Over The Incident

Some users are taking the side of the groom commenting that the bride got what she deserved. While some said that he shouldn't have done this in front of hundreds of guests.

Reports claimed that the groom had written a series of messages telling that he unintentionally caught his wife cheating on him while testing out a surveillance camera he had installed in their marital home.

The groom and the bride were engaged six months before their wedding day and dated each other for more than two years. It was also claimed that the woman had suffered physical violence at the hands of the man and later she sought comfort from the groom's brother-in-law.

