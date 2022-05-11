Chilling Dashcam Footage Captures Moment Casey White is Handcuffed While Vicky White's Body is Dragged Out of the Car [GRAPHIC]

Police have released dramatic bodycam and dashcam footage of the moment Casey Cole White was pulled out of his vehicle, arrested and handcuffed, while Vicky White lay wounded inside the car. The footage shows Casey White, 38, being shoved into a police vehicle, while the bullet-ridden body of his lover, Vicky White, 56, being dragged out of the car.

Vicky White later died in a hospital, police said. The chilling video comes as Casey White was shuffled into court shortly before 10pm on Tuesday. Following an 11-day run with prisons officer Vicky White, Casey White was arraigned in Lauderdale County Courthouse on Tuesday night. He remains in state prison.

End of the Love Story

On Tuesday, new dashboard and bodycam footage from Indiana revealed the dramatic moment Alabama fugitive Casey was apprehended, while the body of his prison officer lover Vicky was carried lifeless from their car.

Vicky died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hospital on Monday night, but she spoke to 911 dispatchers before the crash. "Airbags are going off. Let's get out of here," Vicky White could be heard shouting as authorities moved in on the couple's SUV.

Other cops arrive and confirm that she is still alive.

"We could hear her on the line saying she had her finger on the trigger," says a 911 dispatcher in audio released by Indiana authorities.

Police initially mistook and thought Casey White had shot himself and sought the assistance of a negotiator. They don't need a negotiator, says a second voice.

The dashcam footage shows the entire episode of Casey White's arrest clearly. Casey White is the first to be hauled out of the wrecked car by his hands. Officers kneel on him to handcuff him and drag him away from the wreckage to another cruiser.

His denim shirt is torn, but he appears unscathed, and his black sunglasses are still on his face. He is examined before being wrestled to the ground.

Vicky White, who is described as "unresponsive," is then approached by officers. Police can be seen dragging a body out of the car, which is Vicky's.

As police approach the car, one officer says: "We need to clear some of this s*** to get to her" as he inquires if anyone has a long stick.

"She's still got the gun in her hand," says another officer, kneeling alongside the overturned car.

"She's still breathing. I can see her chest rising. Finger still on the trigger. She could pull that trigger again," one adds.

The cop leans in to take the gun from Vicky White's grip after several minutes of conversation. They then take her hands and pull her out of the car. She then collapses on the road.

Casey White's Endgame

Vicky White and Casey White were on the run for 11 days but there was no such incident during the final arrest and handcuffing of Casey. Authorities believe the struggle to arrest Casey White could have been far bloodier. Officials said four handguns and an AR-15 were discovered inside the car, and the fugitives planned to shoot cops but changed their minds at the last minute.

According to NewsNation, a video of Casey's arrest was made public shortly before he was transported back to Alabama for an arraignment on Tuesday night.

This came as Casey White appeared in court on Tuesday night. A raw wound was clearly apparent in the back of White's shaved skull as he sat at the front of the small courtroom, dressed in Vanderburgh County Correctional Facility yellow shirt and slacks.

It was the only evidence of any harm experienced by Casey White in the car accident that brought a stop to his 11-day stretch on the lam with co-conspirator Vicky White, 56, who was a former assistant director of prisons.

Sheriff deputies led Casey White toward the back of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. He refused to answer questions shouted at him by the assembled press. When asked if he felt regret for Vicky's death, he remained silent and did not flinch when asked, "Casey, did you shoot Vicky White?"

Police initially believed that Vicky White shot herself but now they are skeptical. As of Tuesday, it was still unclear if Vicky pulled the trigger on herself or Casey shot her dead.