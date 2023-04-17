Dr. Romantic 3 Spoilers: Yoon Ah Reum Struggles to Hold Back Tears During Emergency Rescue Mission

Dr. Romantic 3 premiere is around the corner. The production team released a new teaser with just two weeks left for the premiere. The video features Dr. Kim Sabu, surgeons Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae, Dr. Jung In Soo, nurse Park Eun Tak, and the other members of the Doldam family in a mission to save the lives of several people who were injured in an accident.

Nurse Park Eun Tak and the doctors risk their lives to save the lives of the injured people. In the meantime, Dr. Yoon Ah Reum struggles to hold back her tears and seeks comfort from chief nurse Oh Myung Shim in the new teaser video. The clip keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats because it features a big accident on a snowy day.

Dr. Kim alerts his team after receiving a call for an emergency rescue mission. He asks his team to be prepared for the worst as they take up a new challenge. The clip then shows surgeon Seo Woo Jin and the other members of the Doldam family heading to the accident site with all the necessary equipment.

"We cannot end before we even begin... The trauma center. Let's open it," Dr. Kim says, hinting at the beginning of a new journey for the Doldam family. The senior surgeon is not alone in this new mission. Director Park Min Gook will help Dr. Kim to fulfill his dream of equality and justice.

Dr. Romantic 3 Spoilers

The teaser shows Dr. Kim informing the young surgeons to do their best to save people. So, the Doldam team puts everything in line to rescue the people as lives of equal worth. The upcoming season will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats with surprising plot twists. It will revolve around the trauma center.

"Regardless of who the patient is, do it equally and justly. Whomever it may be, whatever job they may have, whatever position they may have in society. I will give my absolute best for the people," Dr. Kim says in the video.

How to Watch?

The first episode of this K-drama series is scheduled to air on SBS Friday, April 28, at 10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, the UK, and the Middle East, can watch the third season of this medical drama on various streaming platforms.

