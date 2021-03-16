Doorbell Camera Captures Shocking Moment When Plane Crashes into SUV in Florida: 3 Dead [VIDEO]

Three people have died and one has been injured after a small plane crashed into an SUV in South Florida, according to officials.

The crash took place shortly after the aircraft took off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, a city in southern Broward County, Florida.

The plane clipped a power line before crashing into the vehicle in a residential neighborhood, according to Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue.

Video footage of the crash, captured by a Doorbell ring camera, shows a black SUV heading north on the street when the six-seater aircraft suddenly enters the frame and collides into the vehicle. Moments later, the wreckage bursts into flames, spreading a ribbon of fire across the pavement.

Watch the video below:

Pilot, Co-Pilot and Child in Vehicle Dead

Both airplane occupants died, and two others, a woman and a young boy, were injured when the plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, crashed into their SUV, confirmed officials. The names and ages of those involved in the crash have not yet been released.

When police and fire rescue arrived, the young boy was trapped inside the SUV while the driver was able to pull herself out of the wreckage. Both car occupants were transported to a nearby hospital, where the child later succumbed to his injuries.



FAA, NTSB Investigating the Crash

FAA and National Transportation Safety Board investigators have arrived on the scene to investigate the crash, the Pembroke Pines Police announced on Twitter.

According to Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) investigators said the Beechcraft was forced to turn back around towards North Perry Airport shortly after take-off and collided with an SUV a few hundred feet short of the runway after clipping a power line.

Since last year alone, there have been five crashes in the area, according to WSVN-TV. Four of those crashes were fatal.

"It was like a bomb going off," Anabel Fernandez, whose Ring camera captured the deadly crash, told the Sun Sentinel. "I'm always afraid being here, my family and I see the planes flying very low while we're walking the neighborhood or sometimes when we're out back in the pool."