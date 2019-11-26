Teen sensation Billie Eilish, basking in the glory of her recent American Music Award wins, said that she is finally happy and enjoying her fame. In the recently held AMAs, the 17-year-old singer won the coveted awards for New Artist of the Year and Favourite Artist- Alternative Rock. Earlier, during the award ceremony, Eilishperformed her single "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" in front of the packed audience.

Enjoying the newfound fame

During a recent interview, Eilish, who was the young artist on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer, said: "I like being famous, but I used to hate it. I hated doing press and I hated being recognized and I hated kind of everything that had to do with it. There's a lot in fame that's f—ing gross and horrible and just miserable. But I'm very grateful for it, and it's really rare and I'm very lucky, so I'm done with complaining about it."

Admitting that a year ago she never thought that she would become so successful, Eilish, who was nominated for six Grammys this year, said: "Back then, I thought it was the biggest it was ever going to be. I thought it was the most I was ever going to be recognized, and it's the most anyone is going to know me, and it was the most money that I would have, the most clothes I'd have, the most shoes I'd have. And what's crazy is, it wasn't."

"Most important thing would be maintaining my happiness, which I'm experiencing for the first time in many years lately," she said.

Dealing with overly-crazy fans:

Sharing an incident with some fans during an event, Eilish said: "I genuinely did not think people would care. I can't believe people care so much. They're only trying to be loving, and sometimes it just comes off wrong."

"Somebody grabbed my hand and yanked me so hard. I had two security guards literally trying to pull me away, and it took a minute to do it. When they finally let go, I fell, and then somebody stole my ring. Somebody grabbed my hand and pulled my ring off," said the 'Ocean Eyes' singer.

Single but not ready to mingle

Admitting that she is much more confident and comfortable in her own skin, Eilish while maintaining that she doesn't have any boyfriend at present, said: "I don't have a boyfriend. For the first time in my life, I don't feel the need to be with anyone. For the first time in my life, I don't have my eyes on anyone."

"I'm not in the mood, I don't have enough stamina for it right now, and I'm totally fine with that. So, who knows? I'm open to it," said the star.