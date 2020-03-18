A press conference that was conducted on Tuesday, March 17, has prompted the reporters to ask one vital question about the Donald Trump administration's call on the Covid-19.

During the press conference, Donald Trump said that "I've always known this is a real — this is a pandemic. I've felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic. All you had to do was look at other countries ... No, I've always viewed it as very serious. There was no difference yesterday from days before."

The president was not maintaining social distancing said that the situation was quite distressing and requested the citizens to maintain social distancing and other measures to reduce the chances of any more spread. This is being seen as the first time that the Trump administration is talking about the spread of the utmost importance.

Previous statements by the US President about Covid-19

The President had previously claimed that the virus was completely under control. When he was asked if there was any worry about this being a pandemic he had responded by saying that there weren't any. This was the dialogue presented by the President in January. In February, he said that the coronavirus was a hoax built by the Democrats like the Russian investigation. He added that the virus would disappear like the hoax.

In March, the president had dismissed the disease by comparing the numbers to the number of flu cases. On Sunday, March 15, the President announced that this was a national emergency slowly changing the approach towards the virus. The President has been facing a backlash over his comments about the disease in the past few months about the Covid-19.

Trump faced criticism for change in perspectives

There have been several media and public criticism following Trump because of the change in the perspectives. During the conference on Tuesday, the US Treasury Secretary said that the administration will keep the markets open.

There were other measures established during the conference which addressed the social issues that were taking over the country in the past few weeks. The administration has been strained with criticism over the response to the new coronavirus because of the delay in several measures which the White House blamed on the previous government.