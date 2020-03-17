US President Donald Trump faces another set of criticism after he tweets about the Covid-19 calling it the 'Chinese virus'. After addressing the nation on Monday evening, the US President tweeted about the government support for the industries which are facing challenges due to continuous spread of the new coronavirus.

Trump expressed his confidence in the industries bouncing back after they were hit by the 'Chinese virus'. In fact, the Center of Disease Control Chief had asked the people not to use such terms to define the Covid-19. While working on the new name for the novel coronavirus the World Health Organisation had asked the specialists to follow the guidelines in order to create a name that is not derogatory in nature. The coronavirus has raised several issues including xenophobia.

The severe backlash from the Twitterati

The President's tweet was about building strength on the affected parts of the country including the bounce back from the fall. "The United States will be powerfully supporting those industries, like Airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese Virus. We will be stronger than ever before!" he tweeted.

Trump's tweet was soon attacked by Mayor of New York Bill de Blasio, who replied to it calling him out. The reply said the misplaced blame could possibly lead to the Asian-American communities, which are already affected.

Even the Chinese officials and several other people condemned the Tweet. The Chinese mentioned that the tweet will smear China. This is not the first time that Trump has said something similar. Previously he had called Covid-19 a foreign virus and retweeted a follower who called the virus the Chinese virus.

There have been requests from several organizations to not identify the virus with a location or region or persons. This was to prevent the onset of hysteria and panic. But, the internet is still flooded with misinformation about the Covid-19. As of Monday night, US had around 3,500 cases of Covid-19.