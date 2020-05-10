While the world Coronavirus cases crossed four million mark and the US recorded more than 1,309,000 infection cases in the country, documents revealed that 11 US Secret Service officials have tested positive for the COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 7.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents have shown that the agency has 11 active coronavirus cases, while an additional 65 members of the agency are reportedly self-quarantining. It was also revealed that there are 23 employees who have already recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection.

However, it is still unclear whether these infected Secret Service employees worked at the White House or if they had come in contact with the US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. But Trump recently revealed that he will start getting tested on a daily basis following the new cases.

Coronavirus in the US affecting Secret Service and White House

As per Yahoo News Justin Whelan, a spokesperson for the Secret Service said that the agency is following CDC guidelines. He also added that "To protect the privacy of our employee's health information and for operational security, the Secret Service is not releasing how many of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19, nor how many of its employees were, or currently are, quarantined."

This news came along with the revelation that Mike Pence's press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the Coronavirus. She is the wife of Stephen Miller who is Trump's senior advisor and primary speechwriter. He confirmed that Katie Miller was asymptomatic.

Further reports also revealed that Ivanka Trump's personal assistant tested positive for the virus, along with a US Navy member who serves as one of President's valet, who is recently found to have been affected by the COVID-19.



The positive COVID-19 cases inside the White House has raised concerns over the president's possible exposure to the deadly virus. But Trump, who recently stated that the virus will go away from the US without a vaccine, contradicting countless warnings from the medical community, mentioned that he is not at all worried about getting infected by SARS-CoV-2 and been seen without a mask at recent meetings and public appearances.