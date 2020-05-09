While talking to the press on Friday, US President Donald Trump said the Coronavirus, which has killed more than 77,000 people in the country as of now, will go away without a vaccine, contradicting countless warnings from the medical community and his own White House task force. He also said that he listened to what doctors say, but did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

Earlier on several occasions health experts, researchers and doctors have repeatedly claimed that the Coronavirus is not going away anytime soon, at least until a vaccine is created and given to millions of people. Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert and member of the White House coronavirus task force said, "I don't think there's a chance that this virus is just going to disappear."

Meanwhile, a newly leaked private phone call of former US President Barack Obama has revealed his highly critical take on the Trump administration's response to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US as well as the decision to abandon the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The leaked phone call from Obama

As per Yahoo News, in an exclusive audio call between Obama and his ex-members of his administration, the ex-President expressed his concern over the Justice Department's decision to drop the case against Flynn, even though the former Trump adviser twice pleading guilty to lying to the FBI in open court.

During the private phone call, Obama said, "The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed." He also added that:

"And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That's the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk. And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we've seen in other places."

Later, during the conversation, Obama laid into the Trump White House's new Coronavirus response and connected it to the surge of right-wing tribalism across the planet. He mentioned that "It's part of the reason why the response to this global crisis has been so anaemic and spotty." In addition, he also said:

"It would have been bad even with the best of governments. It has been an absolute chaotic disaster when that mindset — of 'what's in it for me' and 'to heck with everybody else' — when that mindset is operationalized in our government."

How exactly Trump sees the Coronavirus issue?

Recent reports revealed that the head of the nation, which is struggling to stop the Coronavirus spread, Trump told reporters at White House press conference that "I feel about vaccines like I feel about tests." He mentioned that he believes the virus would go away from the country without a vaccine, while his adviser Dr Fauci said exactly opposite.

As per the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr Fauci, he does not think COVID-19 will suddenly go away. He recently mentioned that "It's going to be around, and if given the opportunity, it will resurge." He was almost sure that the Coronavirus will come back because "the virus is so transmissible and it's globally spread."

Earlier the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield revealed that the second wave would likely hit the US this winter in conjunction with the flu season to make for an even more dire health crisis in the country.

He mentioned, "There's a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through. And when I've said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don't understand what I mean."