Donald Trump Will Be Indicted Within Days, Predicts Watergate Attorney John Dean

Former president Donald Trump would be indicted soon, said John Dean, who was White House counsel to former President Richard Nixon. He made his prediction public following reports of Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen visiting the Manhattan district attorney's office for the seventh time.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. (D) is conducting detailed investigation into Trump's finances including his family business. On March 10, Cohen had met with Vance for the seventh time. He was summoned regarding criminal investigation into Trump's finances. The news reports also claim that Vance is likely to be summoned the eighth time shortly.

Dean took to twitter to express his views. "From personal experience, as a key witness, I assure you that you do not visit a prosecutor's office 7 times if they are not planning to indict those about whom you have knowledge. It is only a matter of how many days until DA Vance indicts Donald & Co," Dean tweeted.

The Manhattan DA's office is said to have intensified its probe against Trump and his finances. Currently, the prosecutor's office is concentrating on Trump's Seven Springs estate situated in Ney York. The prosecutor's office is trying to find out if the former president had tried to inflate the value of property for personal benefits.

Currently, the prosecutor's office is looking into Trump's tax return files. The documents were obtained after a month-long legal battle as Trump's lawyers were trying shield them.

Dean's Role in Exposing Watergate Scandal

Dean had played a vital role in bringing out the truth about the Watergate Scandal. He agreed to be the key witness in the Senate trials regarding the Watergate scandal in 1973. He testified against Nixon and the White House officials. He had detailed the Senate trial committee about how they tried to cover up various issues including the break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters.

Following his testimony, Dean was convicted and jailed for four months. He has authored and published two books that give details of his role in the Watergate scandal. Dean has also worked as a commentator on CNN.

He has been vocal against Trump's administration. After Special Counsel Robert Mueller released the findings on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 Presidential Election, Dean testified before the Congress against Trump in 2019. Dean had drawn similarities between Nixon's Watergate and Trump's alleged collusion with Russia.