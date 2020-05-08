A US Navy personnel who serves as a personal valet to President Donald Trump has tested positive for coronavirus, multiple agencies have reported.

The report has raised concern over possible exposure of POTUS to the highly contagious coronavirus that causes COVID 19.

A CNN report said that President Trump was "upset" after finding out that his valet has tested positive for the coronavirus, following which the POTUS was tested by the White House physician.

"We were recently notified by the White House Medical Unit that a member of the United States Military, who works on the White House campus, has tested positive for Coronavirus," deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"The President and the Vice President have since tested negative for the virus and they remain in great health."

Trump has now been tested at least twice for the coronavirus and both times tested negative. A test on 2 April came out negative, the White House said.

On 3 April, the White House said that anyone expected to be near Trump or Pence will be given a rapid COVID-19 test out of an abundance of caution.

The valets are responsible for the food and beverage of the President and his family. They also accompany the President everywhere and are closely associated with the day-to-day activities of the First family.

It is reported that the valet was tested on Wednesday after he exhibited coronavirus symptoms.

Should President Trump be under quarantine?

Giving the nature of how closely President Trump's valet works with the First family, there are now discussions being held on whether POTUS should go through a 14-day quarantine. Doctors put the coronavirus incubation period to be between 2 to 14 days, in some cases even 21 days.

The question now is should President Trump strictly be put under quarantine and all the other White House staffers who might have come in contact with the infected US Navy personnel.

Former CDC official Dr. Cyrus Shahpar told CNN that President Donald Trump should put himself under quarantine for 14 days immediately.

"That means staying home, no visitors, separating yourself from others, monitoring for symptoms, wearing a face-covering when you're around others. That would be the recommendation," Dr Shahpar said.

"As a high visibility person I think he should set an example and really go into that quarantine," he added.

Shahpar also warned, "Don't put too much stock into one negative test. It takes time to develop enough virus to test positive."