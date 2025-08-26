Donald Trump Raises Health Concerns With Fresh Dark Blue Bruises on his Hand

US President Donald Trump has raised health concerns again with fresh dark blue bruises visible on his right hand on Monday, August 25. Photos from the event show the bruise while he signed executive orders in the Oval Office.

The bruise on the back of his hand was also visible during his Oval Office meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Media reports say Trump, 79, covered it with his left hand while at the Resolute Desk.

A similar bruises were spotted on his right hand during his golf outing with former Major League pitcher Roger Clemens on Sunday, August 24. Last week, the members of the White House press pool photographed him with makeup on his hand to conceal the bruises.

Experts' Response

Although the bruises on Trump's hand have been capturing the attention of concerned onlookers over the last few months, the White House and his doctor maintained that he is in "excellent health". Dr. Sean Barbabella, the President's doctor, shared that the bruises are caused by aspirin intake and frequent handshaking.

"Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," the doctor explained.

Meanwhile, Congressman Dr. Ronny Jackson, President Trump's former personal physician, explained the President is "physically and mentally sharper than ever before". According to the doctor, "Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen".

"As President Trump's former personal physician, former Physician to the President, and White House physician for 14 years across three administrations, I can tell you unequivocally: President Donald J. Trump is the healthiest president this nation has ever seen. I continue to consult with his current physician and medical team at the White House and still spend significant time with the President. He is mentally and physically sharper than ever before," Jackson, who was also the physician to Barack Obama, said.

Public Response

Social media users were divided over the severe bruises on Trump's hand. A netizen was curious to know the reason for the President covering up his bruises. Under a footage showing Trump hiding his hands with bruises, the user commented, "What's he hiding?"

Another user expressed concern and wrote, "As you get older, you bruise more easily. Something as small as a handshake could cause bruising".

"Ya'll are worried about Trump's hands but have 0 to say about Biden's cognitive ability. When people would ask questions about it, they were attacked," a user wrote.