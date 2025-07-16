Donald Trump to Meet UK PM Keir Starmer in Scotland to Finalize Trade Talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he expects to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later this month in Aberdeen, Scotland. The meeting aims to fine-tune elements of a U.S.-UK trade deal that both leaders initiated on June 16 during the G7 Summit in Canada.

A White House official confirmed that Trump's visit to Scotland is scheduled from July 25 to July 29. He plans to visit both his Turnberry and Aberdeen golf courses, mirroring a similar trip made during his 2016 presidential campaign. The meeting with Starmer is expected to focus on unresolved trade issues, particularly involving tariffs on steel and aluminum.

"We're going to have a meeting with him, probably in Aberdeen," Trump said. "We're going to do a lot of different things, also refine the trade deal that we've made."

The current trade agreement reaffirms tariffs and quotas on British automobiles while removing tariffs on the U.K. aerospace sector. However, negotiations continue over steel and aluminum duties, which remain a sticking point.

Trump famously praised Britain's Brexit vote during his 2016 visit to Scotland, celebrating at Turnberry while accompanied by traditional Scottish bagpipers. Turnberry, a historic Open Championship course, was purchased by Trump in 2014.

Looking ahead, Trump is also scheduled for a state visit to Britain from September 17 to 19. He will be the guest of King Charles at Windsor Castle, following a similar visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)