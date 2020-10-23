While President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred over the coronavirus pandemic, racism, climate change, economy and foreign entanglements, Donald Trump Jr's ex-girlfriend Aubrey O'Day dished out some shocking details about the Trump family on social media.

During the final presidential debate on Thursday night, Trump attacked the former Vice President about his son, Hunter Biden's business dealing in Ukraine and China, which have been the subject of controversy over the past week.

Fuming, apparently, over Trump's personal attacks on the Biden family, singer and reality star Aubrey O'Aday decided to go for the jugular. O'Day took to Twitter to spill the beans on Trump's kin.

She then proceeded to make a number of shocking claims about the Trump family, including that Donald Trump Jr., who she allegedly had an affair with years ago, "hates" his father.

'I Have the Receipts'



"Since trump has now lowered this debate to trashing family

-don jr HATES his father.

-ivanka is a lesbian on the low.

-eric fucked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife. #Debates2020," O'Day tweeted alongside a GIF with the caption "I have the receipts."

O'Day then went on to give an example of Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump's bratty behavior.

"I have texts of don jr telling me what a little sh*t a*shole barron is. That they were on the private jet and barron didn't like his food so he threw the plate across the plane at the attendant. NONE of these people are INNOCENT of being a*sholes & liars!" she wrote.

O'Day and Trump Jr. Had an Affair on 'Celebrity Apprentice'

In 2018, reports emerged that O'Day and Trump Jr. had an affair while filming "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012, on which she was a contestant. The alleged affair took place while Trump Jr. was married to his ex-wife Vanessa.

The Danity Kane singer even wrote a song about the alleged love affair and spoke about it publicly last year, calling him her "soulmate."

Given that she has not yet pulled out the receipts, it goes without saying that O'Day's claims should be taken with a pinch of salt but her shocking allegations have been enough to make waves on social media.