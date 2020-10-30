Donald Trump Jr. recently appeared as a guest on Fox News for a televised interview to talk about the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, some eagle-eyed viewers spotted the president's eldest son making some strange mouth movements during the interview, which they believe is an indication of cocaine abuse.

What is Coke Jaw?

Video footage of the incident, shared on Twitter, shows Trump Jr. licking his lips, clenching his jaw and grinding his teeth while he waited for the interviewer to complete her question.

According to users, what caused Trump Jr. to make the strange jaw movements is what they call "coke jaw," which Urban Dictionary defines as a "common symptom of a cocaine-abuser." A coke jaw has been described as the inability of a cocaine abuser to stop moving their jaw, grinding their teeth, or moving their jaw in a strange manner.

"Everyone who has ever tried coke knows that jaw action," wrote one user . "He lined up immediately before going on camera, without a doubt."

"He is obviously a user. To anyone with even a passing history with drugs, especially cocaine and amphetamines, he might as well have a sign on his forehead," commented another. Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter:

Trump Jr's Dilated Pupils at RNC Convention

This is not the first time Trump Jr.'s on-screen appearance has led to rumors that he may be under the influence of cocaine. While delivering his Republican National Convention speech in August, the younger Trump's sweaty forehead and glassy eyes did not go unnoticed by social media users who were quick to assume that he was high on cocaine.

Trump Jr. became a trending topic on Twitter and the speculation surrounding his drug abuse prompted him to blame it on the "lighting" during a later appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'

"I guess there must have been something with the lighting," Trump Jr. said at the time. "They started doing this trending thing — 'Donald Trump Jr.'s on cocaine' and all of that — I said, no no no. You have me confused with Hunter Biden."