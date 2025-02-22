Donald Trump Fires General CQ Brown as Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has removed General Charles "CQ" Brown from his role as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He announced Air Force Lieutenant General Dan "Razin" Caine as his nominee to take over the position.

Trump shared the announcement on TruthSocial, thanking Brown for his over 40 years of service to the country. He wished Brown and his family well but did not give a specific reason for the decision.

Brown had been serving as the 21st Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff since October 1, 2023. Before that, he was the 22nd Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force. The Chairman is the nation's highest-ranking military officer and serves as the primary military advisor to the President, the Secretary of Defense, and the National Security Council.

During his tenure, Brown played a key role in handling the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East. His leadership was tested by ongoing global tensions, and he was only the second Black general to hold the position. His appointment was seen as a historic moment for diversity in military leadership.

Trump's decision to remove Brown follows past criticism from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. In a book, Hegseth questioned whether Brown had been chosen for his qualifications or his race. "Was it because of his skin color? Or his skill? We'll never know, but always doubt — which on its face seems unfair to CQ. But since he has made the race card one of his biggest calling cards, it doesn't really much matter," Hegseth wrote.

Trump Announces Lieutenant General Caine as Replacement

Along with Brown's dismissal, Trump nominated Lieutenant General Dan Caine to replace him.

"Today, I am honored to announce that I am nominating Air Force Lieutenant General Dan 'Razin' Caine to be the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff," Trump said. He praised Caine as an experienced pilot, national security expert, and a "warfighter" with deep experience in special operations.

Trump credited Caine with helping defeat ISIS during his first term. He claimed that Caine had been unfairly passed over for promotion during President Joe Biden's administration. "Despite being highly qualified and respected, General Caine was passed over by Sleepy Joe Biden. But not anymore!" Trump wrote.

Reshaping Military Leadership

Trump emphasized that his administration would prioritize "peace through strength" and put "America First." He stated that Defense Secretary Hegseth would appoint five additional high-ranking military officials soon.

The move signals Trump's intention to reshape military leadership with figures aligned with his national security vision. With global conflicts ongoing and defense priorities shifting, Caine's appointment could lead to significant changes in U.S. military strategy.