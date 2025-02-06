Donald Trump Faces First Impeachment Threat Over Gaza "Ownership" Plan

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is facing an impeachment threat for the first time since taking office last month. Democratic Representative Al Green has announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump over his controversial proposal for Gaza.

Green, a long-time critic of Trump, condemned the former president's remarks on Gaza's future. "Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President," Green said on Wednesday. He called Trump's actions "dastardly deeds" and insisted impeachment proceedings must begin.

Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan

On Tuesday, Trump proposed that the U.S. take "ownership" of Gaza and redevelop it into "the Riviera of the Middle East." He suggested permanently relocating displaced Palestinians outside the territory.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too," Trump said. He added that the area should be leveled and rebuilt to provide jobs and housing.

The statement came after his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House. Trump did not clarify what legal authority the U.S. would use to seize and redevelop Gaza.

What Did Texas Democrat Say?

"Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world," Green said on the House floor Wednesday. "The prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.

"Ethnic cleansing has been a crime against humanity, and I stand here today in the well to denounce what was said, to denounce what the president said, to denounce the complicity of the Prime Minister of Israel, and to remind people that Dr. King was right: 'Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.'"

Backlash From Middle Eastern Allies

Trump's proposal sparked strong reactions from Middle Eastern leaders. Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry warned that Palestinians "will remain committed to their land and will not budge from it."

Both Egypt and Jordan rejected Trump's idea of relocating over two million Palestinians. Officials warned that such actions would increase instability and escalate the ongoing conflict.

Calls for Impeachment Grow

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Trump's plan an "open call for ethnic cleansing." She criticized him for ignoring Palestinian rights and escalating tensions in the region.

Despite growing criticism, Trump suggested that U.S. troops could be deployed to support Gaza's reconstruction. He emphasized that America should maintain "long-term ownership" of the redevelopment project.

Green's impeachment move signals a deepening divide over Trump's policies. Whether his efforts will gain traction remains uncertain. However, the controversy surrounding Trump's Gaza proposal is far from over.