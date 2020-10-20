Trump supporter, conservative talk show radio host, Rush Limbaugh has said that he is battling stage 4 lung cancer and that it was terminal. He also said that he had suffered a setback in the progress of his treatment. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in February 2020.

Limbaugh spoke about his condition in The Rush Limbaugh Show and said that the scans had shown that the cancer was progressing. He also said that the growth was not dramatic, but still was in the wrong direction. He also explained that his medication was changed in the hope of stalling the progress of cancer as much as possible.

A week ago, Limbaugh had said that the growth of cancer had been reduced and that it was manageable. "We all know that we're going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it," he said.

Limbaugh has been the host of the show for more than three decades. He is a staunch supporter of Republic Party and has openly defended and justified actions of Donald Trump, while launching scathing attacks on Democrat leaders. He is a close aide of Trump. In fact, Trump had appeared on Limbaugh's show two weeks ago after the second presidential debate was cancelled.

Limbaugh and Conspiracy Theories

Limbaugh is known for pushing conspiracy theories. The political commentator was recently in news for claiming that Biden's acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2020, was taped in segments. Limbaugh had said that Biden is not capable of even reading a prompter with no screw ups for 22 minutes and claimed that the speech was prerecorded.

Limbaugh is known for his controversial comments over the years. In recent years he courted controversy when he negated the affect of passive smoking. In his show in 2015, he had said that it takes 50 years for smokers to get cancer. He had also said that society should be thankful for smokers as the tax money is generated from the sale of tobacco products.