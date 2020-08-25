Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden's much appreciated National Convention speech was probably recorded, claimed conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh. The right wing radio host attributed his theory to various unnamed sources including 'professional video people.'

Biden gave his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 20, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. "I will be an ally of the light and not darkness," told Biden while slamming the current US President Donald Trump, for pushing America into darkness. This speech won praises from experts and people alike.

Known for pushing conspiracy theories, political commentator Limbaugh said that in some people's opinion the speech had to be taped in segments. "There are a lot of people, I have come to find out, who want to know if Plugs' [referring Biden] speech was delivered live or was it prerecorded," he questioned.

Biden Can't Even Read Prompter Without Screw Ups: Limbaugh

"Some people are of the opinion that it had to be taped and that it had to be taped in segments, and the segments had to be edited together because Plugs is not capable of 22 minutes even reading a prompter with no screw ups. This is the prevailing theory," Lambaugh said referring to Biden's speech.

While speaking about his sources, Lambaugh said that he had heard it from some professional video people who are trying to find out if it [Biden's speech] was taped or live. "Some have said to me, If Biden was able to read that speech with all of that emotion and all of that empathy, if he was able to do that for 22 minutes, then why not go outside and do it on a stage in front of all the people in the cars?" he said.

What Was in Biden's Speech?

The Democratic Presidential candidate started his speech with a quote from Ella Baker, civil rights movement activist, "Give people light and they will find a way." He said that giving people light is the need of the hour.

"The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us not the worst. I will be an ally of the light not of the darkness," Biden clarified his stand while slamming Trump's actions.

Biden continued to speak emotionally and said that he will work hard not only for those who supported him but also for those who did not support him, if he becomes the president. "That's the job of a president. To represent all of us, not just our base or our party. This is not a partisan moment. This must be an American moment," he said.

Further, he also asked people to choose between the path of becoming angrier, less hopeful, and more divided, of suspicion and a path of working together, taking this chance to heal, to be reborn, to unite in hope of light. "This is a life-changing election that will determine America's future for a very long time," Biden said.

From Smoking to Chimpanzee, Limbaugh Controversies

Meanwhile, looking at Limbaugh's record, it can be seen that he had downplayed the affect of smoking back in 2015. Speaking to a caller on his program The Rush Limbaugh Show, Limbaugh had said that it takes 50 years for smokers to get cancer and negated the affect of second-hand smoke [passive smoking]. According to his logic, society should be thankful for smokers as the tax money is generated from the sale of tobacco products. However, in February this year, the 69-year-old commentator announced that he was diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

In 2012, Limbaugh had slammed a student from Georgetown University Law School for speaking to House Democrats about mandatory insurance coverage for contraceptives. Limbaugh had called the student a slut and a prostitute.

Limbaugh had also rubbished the theory of evolution in May 2004 and called it garbage. "All I know is I've never been a chimpanzee. I don't believe this garbage I ever was, because if we were chimpanzee, why are the chimpanzees still here?," he had questioned.