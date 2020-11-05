Donald Trump might not put an end to his political career if he gets beaten by Joe Biden, as per reports. With the Democrat candidate believed to be the one just away from achieving victory, it is looking like Trump will be gone in January. For the second election in a row, the Republican is going to lose the popular vote by a considerable margin.

But this might not stop Trump from having another shot in 2024, as per Bryan Lanza, who is a former communications director for the President's transition team. Lanza said that Trump can run again, as reported by the Daily Star.

Trump Will Not Accept Defeat Easily

"Biden will have the opportunity to guide this country out of Covid, and we'll see what his successes and failures are. And there's nobody in the Republican party that can challenge President Trump in the primaries," he said in the Today program.

He elaborated in an interview with CNBC that he is not going to be surprised if he sees Trump on the ticket in 2024. But, Trump is going to refuse to accept the defeat gracefully launching lawsuits in the battleground states and threatening to to to the Supreme Court after a 'massive fraud'.

This comes as an international watchdog stated that the election process has been tainted by legal uncertainty along with unprecedented attempts of undermining public trust. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) had branded the election competitive and well managed but also mentioned, "At the same time, the campaign was characterized by deeply entrenched political polarisation that often obscured the broader policy debate and included baseless allegations of systematic fraud".

Trump had branded the count as a 'massive fraud' and has also decided to go to the court as he is worried about losing. His campaign is attempting to put a halt in counting in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. The bookies now have Biden with an 86 percent chance of taking over the White House.