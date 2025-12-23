DOJ Releases Fake Video of Jeffrey Epstein Suicide Inside Prison Cell as Part of File Dump Sparking Online Backlash

The Justice Department on Monday shared a disturbing video that appeared to show a recreation of Jeffrey Epstein's suicide inside his Manhattan jail cell. The footage immediately sparked outrage and intense online backlash, before it was clarified that it wasn't real.

The video appeared on the Justice Department's website with no explanation, quietly included in its massive Epstein file release. It was just one piece among a large collection of documents and photos made public after a full disclosure was ordered in November. The grainy, 12-second video — clearly computer-generated — showed a white-haired man in an orange prison jumpsuit kneeling at the foot of a bunk bed inside a jail cell.

Shocking Animated Death

The man's body appears to struggle as he jerks his head from side to side. The video carried a time stamp of 4:29 a.m. on August 10, 2019 — roughly two hours before Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility.

At first glance, the setting appeared to match Epstein's jail cell, where officials later concluded he died by suicide while awaiting trial on multiple sex-trafficking charges.

But a closer look raised red flags. The orange prison clothes scattered on the floor looked oddly flat and unreal, more like puddles of color than fabric, and the cell door didn't match the one in Epstein's actual unit.

It was later revealed in another released document that the clip wasn't authentic at all. Investigators had flagged it years ago after it surfaced on 4chan, traced back to a Florida-based conspiracy theorist.

A Trump administration official later confirmed to The New York Post that the video was fake and had been circulating on YouTube for years. The DOJ eventually removed it from its website on Monday.

By then, however, the damage was done. The brief appearance of the video had already set off intense online speculation, with many people believing they were finally seeing real footage of Epstein's final moments.

Completely Contradictory

That kind of footage would have completely contradicted what investigators have said for years — that the cameras monitoring Epstein's cell failed on the night he died and that no usable video ever existed.

The absence of surveillance footage has long been one of the biggest drivers of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein's death. For many, it became the cornerstone of claims that the once-powerful, disgraced financier was silenced by unseen forces.

Those suspicions only grew earlier this year when the first batch of Epstein files was released. That dump included video from outside his cell block on the night he died — but it appeared to skip a minute just before midnight. The DOJ maintained there was nothing suspicious about the gap, explaining that the "missing minute" was caused by the jail's camera system looping or recycling. A later release showed the full sequence, with officials insisting nothing unusual occurred during those 60 seconds.

In the days before his death, Epstein had been placed on suicide watch, only to be taken off it later. He was also supposed to have a cellmate, but that inmate was transferred out just one day before Epstein died.

Compounding the failures, the two guards assigned to monitor him that night were asleep on the job. They later admitted to falsifying records to cover up their mistake, adding yet another layer to a case already steeped in public doubt and unanswered questions.

Although a medical examiner ruled that Epstein died by suicide, an independent autopsy organized by his brother raised troubling questions, pointing to a neck fracture more commonly associated with strangulation. That finding only added to the swirl of doubt already surrounding his death.

For years, those conflicting details have fueled several conspiracy theories, even as multiple investigations and the release of thousands of documents have uncovered no clear proof of a cover-up or any definitive "smoking gun."

In November, Congress voted to require the Department of Justice to make all of its Epstein-related files public. President Trump — who had previously shifted his stance on the issue after returning to office — signed the measure into law within days.

The document release began last week and has already produced a large number of photos, including disturbing images showing Epstein with very young girls. Despite the shocking material, the files so far have not revealed any evidence supporting claims of a broader conspiracy.