The loyalty that dogs have for their owners is legendary. But one dog has proven that her love for her old home is superior to that for her family. Cleo is a mixed-breed Labrador who is owned by a family in Kansas. They left their old home in Lawson, Missouri in 2018 and took Cleo with them.

But the four-year-old dog went missing earlier this month from her family's current residence in Olathe, Kansas. Around a week ago, the family had even posted an ad about Cleo's disappearance. The dog's family's old house is now occupied by the family of Colton Michael.

He was in for a surprise when his family found this Labrador sitting on the front porch of their house. The dog wasn't trusting the new folks and took his time in letting them check her for any clues to its identity.

"She wouldn't let us come near her... She finds her way home, and there's some strangers living in it. That would be scary for anybody," Michael told a local news channel. Eventually, the Michaels found a microchip on her which showed that she belonged to the previous owners of the house.

The distance between the current home and the old home of Cleo is approximately 57 miles. On top of that, there is also a river that lies en route. How did the dog manage to travel such a long distance remains a mystery.

But Drew, the owner of the dog is overjoyed, and also a bit surprised by the feat accomplished by their furry family member. "It's the most bizarre story. Really, she's everything to us and to my mother... It just feels really good to be reunited with her," he said.

Dogs are known for their acute sense of smell. However, to trace down a house that lies not just in another town but another state requires much more than a sharp nose. Also, for a dog to survive such a long journey is also against the dog. One wonders whether she got some help along the way.

Attachment to a place of residence is a trait more characteristic of cats and dogs. The former are considered averse to leaving their place of residence while the latter is known to be more committed to their family members. This adds another layer of mystery to the entire episode.