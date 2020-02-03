Several conspiracy theorists believe that the US government possesses a climate-changing weapon, popularly known as HAARP (The High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program), and the weapon is capable enough to trigger earthquakes in various locations all across the planet using electromagnetic waves. Even though this allegation has been repeatedly denied by officials and scientists, a speech from the 1990s suggests that the government has considered the idea of human-induced weather changing.

Iran-US conflicts trigger new speculation

The recent conflicts between Iran and the United States have once again reignited the weather-changing theory as a string of earthquakes hit near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Now, the American magazine, the National Review has reported that US Secretary of Defense William Cohen, during a speech in 1997, made a weird statement about military technologies that are capable of triggering earthquakes.

"Alvin Toeffler has written about this in terms of some scientists in their laboratories trying to devise certain types of pathogens that would be ethnic specific so that they could just eliminate certain ethnic groups and races; and others are designing some sort of engineering, some sort of insects that can destroy specific crops. Others are engaging even in an eco-type of terrorism whereby they can alter the climate, set off earthquakes, volcanoes remotely through the use of electromagnetic waves," said Cohen during the speech.

Is the US government hiding something sinister?

Conspiracy theorists believe that the US government is apparently conducting several sinister experiments without public knowledge, and it includes anti-gravity experiments and anatomical experiments on abducted aliens.

In the article written in the American magazine, author Jim Geraghty sarcastically said that the United States government is not involved in any kind of alien experiments as the world would have already been informed about this from the tweets by US President Donald Trump.

"As someone put it, the clearest evidence that the U.S. government isn't secretly keeping the bodies and craft of aliens who crashed in Roswell locked up at Area 51 is that if we really had them, Trump probably would have tweeted about it by now," wrote Geraghty.